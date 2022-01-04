Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi celebrates 15 million followers as she rings in the new year

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi celebrates 15 million followers. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi had a lot to celebrate this year.

Nicole rang in the new year alongside her husband Jionni LaValle and their children with a low-key night of bowling.

Despite previous rumors that there may be issues in their marriage due to Jionni declining to participate in filming, Nicole and Jionni are still going strong and silencing the haters.

They’ve had fun at a few different family outings recently as they took their kids to see Disney On Ice, and Jionni also surprised Nicole with a romantic getaway for her birthday in November.

Not only was this year a great year for Nicole and her family, but she also celebrated a major milestone on social media.

As one of the most beloved cast members of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, it’s no surprise that Nicole officially reached the achievement of having 15 million followers on Instagram.

Nicole was thrilled to see that she had reached so many people on her social media.

She thanked her followers in a video on her Instagram stories and was excited for what was to come in the new year.

This new milestone comes following a successful year for Nicole. She was nominated again for the People’s Choice Awards Reality TV Star of 2021, which speaks to her continued popularity amongst fans.

Not only has her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey continued to do well, but her clothing boutique The Snooki Shop also continues to thrive.

In addition to her other business ventures, Nicole started down a new path recently and created her own wine brand called Messy Mawma Wine.

The wine is marketed toward moms with names like “Tantrum Chardonnay” and “Chaos Cabernet Sauvignon.”

The beverages are currently available for purchase through her website.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi makes official return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation in Season 5

Nicole’s continued popularity comes ahead of her official full-time return to filming with the rest of her Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast in Season 5.

The new season is set to premiere this week, and based on the trailer, there is a lot to look forward to.

Not only will fans get to meet the newest Jersey Shore babies — Romeo Sorrentino and Cameron Buckner — but they’ll also get to see Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino as he becomes a dad for the first time.

The cast will take a trip to the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys, where lots of fun memories are sure to be made.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi had a successful year and it doesn’t look like she’s slowing down anytime soon.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.