Messy Mawma Wine review: A real mom reviews Snooki’s new ‘mommy juice’

Here’s a real mom’s review of Snooki’s new Messy Mawmas Wine. Pic credit: MTV

When Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi announced the launch of her very own wine brand, it was no surprise that fans everywhere were dying to get their hands on it.

Nicole has been an iconic reality TV personality over the last ten years and is known to enjoy a few glasses of good vino.

With the launch of her Messy Mawma Wine brand, Nicole marketed her product to moms and creatively named the bottles to match something all moms can relate to every now and then — a little bit of “chaos” and some “tantrums” from our tiny humans.

The bottles come in both a red and a white. The red is called Chaos Cabernet Sauvignon and the white is called Tantrum Chardonnay.

Being a new mom of a three-month-old and a long-time fan of Jersey Shore’s favorite meatball, there was no way I was passing up the opportunity to get my hands on some of Snooki’s beloved “mommy juice.”

In full disclosure, I am far from being a wine connoisseur. However, I’ve never related to the term “messy mawma” more than I do right now, especially at 3 am when I’m covered in spit up, surrounded by dirty diapers and consoling a crying baby while my husband sleeps peacefully in the next room.

If there was ever a time I’ve needed and appreciated a good glass of wine, it’s now! Here’s a real mom’s review of Snooki’s Messy Mawma Wine.

A review of Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s Messy Mawma Wine

Much to my VERY Italian grandmother’s displeasure, I much prefer a white wine to a red, but that didn’t stop me from indulging in the Chaos Cabernet Sauvignon.

As far as red wines go, I was pleasantly surprised. The flavor was heavy in fruit but was not overwhelming.

The blueberry and cherry taste was strong and the finish was bold and rich.

One thing in particular that I hate about a red wine is when it leaves a stain on your tongue and teeth. Thankfully, I did not drink enough of the bottle for this to happen. I did however gift a bottle to another fellow “messy mawma”, and she gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars.

Next up was the Tantrum Chardonnay — this, I was not willing to share!

When it comes to a white wine, I prefer a balance between a crisp dryness and a hint of some fruity flavor– and that’s exactly what the Tantrum Chardonnay has to offer.

The flavor was refreshing and the caramelized apple taste was delightful.

The finish was smooth and did not leave a bitter after taste. I could have easily finished off the bottle myself — but even the messiest of mawmas need to practice some self control!

Quite possibly, my favorite thing about both bottles of the Messy Mawma Wine is the presentation. They’re donned with Snooki’s signature go-to leopard print pattern on the labels, a look that is sure to catch someone’s eye on any store shelf.

The bottle perfectly represents Snooki’s personality and would be appealing to those who can relate to her.

How to buy Messy Mawma Wine and how much does it cost?

Ordering Messy Mawma Wine is easy, you just have to go to the official website for the brand as it is not yet available in stores.

The bottles sell for $19.95 and shipping is included when you spend more than $99.

For those who want to try both flavors, bundles are available for $39.90.

All in all, Snooki’s new wine brand is definitely worth trying — especially if you are a mom who desperately needs something to relax with after a long day with the littles. I know I plan to indulge in several more glasses myself.

So far, it’s come in handy when dealing with my son’s epic meltdowns, and it’s even saved my husband from my wrath a time or two!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.