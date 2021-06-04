Jersey Shore Family Vacation spoilers: Are Angelina and Chris still together or did they divorce?

It looks like Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira are headed for divorce Pic credit: MTV

It looks like the honeymoon is over for Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira, according to the premiere episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The newlywed couple appeared on a video chat with the rest of the cast and bickered for most of the time.

The cast even joked that they felt like they were at couples therapy.

In a scene with Jenni Farley and Deena Cortese, Angelina brought up how she and Chris rarely have sex, which is something she mentioned last season as well.

There had been rumors going around that Chris and Angelina’s relationship was on the rocks because of their social media activity and Chris trying to get his dirty little hamster tattoo removed.

While Vinny Guadagnino jokingly asked whether the two of them had gotten divorced, it may not exactly be such a laughing matter.

Later in the episode, Angelina refused to answer her roommates’ calls as the media talked more and more about trouble in her marriage.

The episode left fans wondering…did Angelina and Chris get divorced?

Are Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira still together or did they get divorced?

Angelina and Chris exchanged vows and got married in November of 2019.

Despite being married for just over a year and a half, it seems like the pandemic took its toll on their relationship.

Angelina removed Chris’s last name from her social media pages and stuck with her maiden name a few months ago. The two of them have also gone back and forth with following and unfollowing each other.

Fans have speculated that some of Chris’s cryptic social media posts signaled that the two of them had split up. Last night’s premiere did not help put an end to the split rumors but has caused fans to question their marriage even further.

In a recent interview with InTouch, Angelina opened up about her marriage and revealed, “Right now, we’re just living life. That’s all I can say right now…it’s a lot.”

She said fans will have an opportunity to see the many ups and downs of their relationship throughout the new season.

Will Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino be able to help?

While Chris and Angelina are remaining quiet about their current marital status, it looks like they’ll be getting a little help from a friend this season.

During last night’s premiere, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino laid out all of the information he had regarding media rumors about their marriage and told his wife, Lauren, that he was going to see if he could get to the bottom of things and try to help.

He said he would now be referred to as “The Investigation,” and he was determined to try and help Angelina and Chris to mend the problems in their relationship.

It’s unclear at this time if the two of them are still together, but it looks like fans will find out by tuning in to future episodes of this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.