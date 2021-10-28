Jersey Shore Family Vacation nominated for People’s Choice Awards Reality Show of 2021

Jersey Shore Family Vacation has earned the nomination for the People’s Choice Awards Reality Show of 2021. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is amongst the nominees for this year’s People’s Choice Awards Reality Show of 2021.

The Jersey Shore spinoff series just wrapped up Season 4 last month and has already been renewed for Season 5.

The spinoff follows everyone’s favorite guidos; Pauly DelVecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick as they take a break from their everyday lives to travel and vacation together.

Recent seasons of the show have incorporated the cast along with their significant others and children.

Even though they are all older and have more responsibilities now, they haven’t let that stop them from reuniting and having a good time.

Viewers and longtime fans of the show have practically grown up with the cast and can now relate to them even more as they become parents and settle down with their families.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s a look at the past few seasons of Jersey Shore Family Vacation and why it’s so deserving of the title of Reality Show of 2021.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation nominated for Reality Show of 2021

A quick look back at the past few seasons of Jersey Shore Family Vacation paints a clear picture of why the show is deserving of the title of Reality Show of 2021.

After the original Jersey Shore wrapped up, the cast thought it would be a good idea to reunite for a family vacation in Miami. Since they had so much fun, they decided to make it a yearly tradition and have traveled to places such as Las Vegas, and the Poconos.

They even met up during the pandemic and remained quarantined together in a hotel.

The cast has been there for each other through major life milestones such as when Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino served his prison sentence and then was released 9 months later. They also supported Ronnie through his tumultuous relationship with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Jenn Harley.

They were also there to support Jenni as she dealt with a rocky divorce from her ex-husband Roger Mathews.

We’ve laughed along with the crew as they supported Vinny’s new job as a resident at Chippendales and even welcomed Pauly’s girlfriend Nikki Hall to the crew.

The past few seasons, particularly in the last year, have been really family-oriented as everyone’s significant others and children came to the Poconos for the newest season.

Mike and Lauren were getting ready to welcome their newborn son Romeo just as Deena was adding another son to her little family.

The cast also was supportive of Angelina and her husband Chris Larangeira as they hit a rough patch in their marriage.

The latest season also welcomed Nicole back after a brief hiatus and the entire family was finally back together enjoying some good times with one another.

While their dynamics have clearly shifted from the earlier years, viewers have been able to connect and relate to the group for more than a decade.

As the cast has gotten older and gone through different chapters of their lives, they continue to rope audiences in as they continue to be relatable and entertaining, making it no surprise that they are a contender for Reality Show of 2021.

Where can fans vote for Jersey Shore Family Vacation for People’s Choice Reality Show of 2021?

Fans who are eager to help their favorite guidos earn the title of Reality Show of 2021 can take a moment to cast their vote here.

Other shows up for nomination include 90 Day Fiance, Bachelor in Paradise, Below Deck, Keeping up with the Kardashians, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The winner will be announced when the People’s Choice Awards airs live on E! and NBC on Tuesday, December 7 at 9/8c. Votes will be accepted until November 17.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.