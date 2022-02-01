Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans want a Pauly D and Nikki Hall spinoff. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans are swooning over Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio’s relationship with Nikki Hall.

It’s been a long time since Pauly has seemed this happy and viewers are loving every minute of it.

Nikki has appeared alongside Pauly during the last few seasons of the show and appears to fit in well with the rest of the cast.

Pauly even invited Nikki along with him to tour the country as he DJ’s at different venues.

The couple has come a long way since Season 1 of Double Shot at Love and Pauly even described Nikki as his “perfect match.” He shared that the two of them have had a blast together at his various shows.

While their followers love seeing their relationship blossom before their eyes, they don’t feel like the two of them are getting enough screen time this season. Because of that, fans are pushing for a Pauly and Nikki spinoff.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans are not happy with the short clips of Pauly and Nikki.

One fan was annoyed by the drama taking place on the show and said they are “sick of the lack of Nikki and Pauly time.”

They added that the network should “give them their own spin off.”

Fans want a Pauly and Nikki spinoff. Pic credit: @that_girl_effie/Twitter

Others shared similar sentiments as one viewer commented, “If they continue to show only 2.5 seconds of Pauly and Nikki I might just snap.”

A fan wants more Pauly and Nikki. Pic credit: @_asiaa_01/Twitter

A separate follower even went as far as saying they would stop watching the show if Pauly and Nikki’s scenes kept getting cut short. They said that watching the two of them was “literally the only solace in this hot mess show.”

Fans want more Pauly and Nikki. Pic credit: @flossinlikeitdo/Twitter

Nikki Hall calls out Jersey Shore haters who criticized her appearance

While Nikki and Pauly have received a lot of love from fans this season, Nikki recently had to put a few haters in their place.

Critics recently commented on the appearance of her stomach and accused her of hiding a pregnancy. Nikki boldly reminded her followers that it was inappropriate to make comments like that about someone’s appearance and was disgusted with the ongoing commentary.

Nikki calls out her critics. Pic credit: @nikkisaintclaire/Instagram

This came following a previous incident where Nikki put a troll on blast after they told her she didn’t belong with Pauly. It’s clear Nikki has no time for the hate and has no issues calling people out when needed.

Nikki claps back at a hater. Pic credit: @nikkisaintclaire/Instagram

As far as Pauly and Nikki’s relationship, rumors spread that he could possibly propose to her at some point this season.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see if the rumors are true as Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation continues.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.