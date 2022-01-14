Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Nikki Hall calls out troll who doesn’t think she belongs with Pauly D

Nikki Hall claps back at hater, who thinks Pauly D should be with someone else. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Pauly DelVecchio has finally settled down with his girlfriend Nikki Hall, and it seems like she’s a keeper.

Pauly and Nikki met through the dating show Double Shot at Love that Pauly did alongside his Jersey Shore costar Vinny Guadagnino.

While things didn’t quite work out for the couple during Season 1, they reconnected during Season 2 and have been inseparable ever since.

Nikki even met the rest of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast during a recent season, and she fit right in with the crew.

Pauly appears to be happy with Nikki, and that seems to bother some seemingly jealous critics.

When a hater came after Nikki, she didn’t waste any time calling them out for it.

Nikki Hall calls out troll who doesn’t think she belongs with Pauly D

Nikki clearly has no problem sticking up for herself because she firmly put an internet troll in their place.

She shared an Instagram story showing a message from the critic that read, “Still wish he would’ve picked an Italian girl…Literally ANYONE else.”

Instead of letting it get to her, Nikki clapped back.

She wrote, “You hate me but you are still watching. Damn, you are a fan.”

She continued, “Sometimes people hate you because of the way other people love you.”

Nikki ended with a message of encouragement for her followers facing adversity and said, “Don’t worry about people that aren’t happy for you. They probably aren’t happy for themselves.”

She also encouraged her followers to show the person “some love” and said “they really need it! It must be draining to be this bitter.”

Nikki claps back at a hater. Pic credit: @nikkisaintclaire/Instagram

Nikki tours with Pauly D in Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Even though Nikki’s haters don’t think so, it looks like Pauly is thrilled with his relationship with Nikki.

She recently joined him on tour as he started up his DJ gigs, something he has always done solo until Nikki came along.

During the premiere episode of Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Pauly shared how he wasn’t sure if Nikki would be able to handle it as being on the road constantly could be a lot on a person but he was excited to try it out.

According to Pauly though, Nikki is his “perfect match” as he described the fun they both had while touring the country.

It looks like Pauly and Nikki may be in it for the long haul. Rumors even spread that he possibly proposed to Nikki during this season’s cast trip to the Florida Keys and that they have been keeping it a secret ever since.

To find out what happens next with the happy couple, fans should tune in to new episodes of Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.