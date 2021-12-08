Jersey Shore celebrates 12 years of filming — Here’s how the cast has changed over the years

The cast of Jersey Shore celebrates 12 years of filming. Pic credit: MTV

The cast of Jersey Shore have been gracing reality TV with their wild antics and fun times together for 12 years.

The roommates shared throwback pictures to social media to acknowledge the premiere of the very first episode and the nostalgia came back for their followers.

They’ve certainly come a long way from fist pumping on the dance floor at Karma nightclub and have all moved on to be extremely successful.

While they may have gotten their start 12 years ago, they continue to entertain fans on the Jersey Shore Family Vacation spinoff.

Now that the cast has grown up, they’re even more relatable to their fans who have loyally watched them through the years.

Here’s a glimpse of how the cast has changed since that very first episode.

Several Jersey Shore stars are now parents

While they may have been focused on gym, tan, and laundry 12 years ago, several members of the cast are now parents and responsible for little humans of their own.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has three kids; Lorenzo, 9, Giovanna, 7, and Angelo, 2.

She is joined by Jenni “JWOWW” Farley who is the mother to Meilani, 7, and Greyson, 5.

Both Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Pauly DelVecchio have daughters of their own.

Ronnie’s daughter Ariana is 3-years-old and Pauly’s daughter Amabella is 8.

Deena Cortese has two sons, CJ, 2 and Cameron, who she welcomed into the world seven months ago.

Deena isn’t the only one to recently welcome a new bundle of joy. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife Lauren Sorrentino gave birth to Romeo Reign back in May. He is currently six months old.

Not only is the cast now responsible for their own children but they’ve even started to join them on their family vacations. The cast shared adorable photos of their kids last month as they lounged around poolside at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys.

The cast of Jersey Shore have successful careers

Not only are most of the Jersey Shore cast now parents but they’ve all become successful in the years following their very first episode.

Pauly DelVecchio is the most successful of the group with the highest net worth of nearly $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. In addition to making a rumored $150,000 per episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Pauly has launched a successful career as a DJ.

He has residencies in Las Vegas in addition to traveling the country. He also has his own line of hair products and recently launched Pauly D’s Italian Subs.

Nicole has also found success with her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey. She also has her own clothing store called The Snooki Shop where she sells various clothing and accessories.

In addition to the online shop, she has a few storefront properties as well. She recently launched her own wine brand Messy Mawma Wine.

Vinny Guadagnino, otherwise known as the Keto Guido has found success as an author as he wrote books to teach others about the Keto lifestyle and recipes.

He also tried his luck at stripping and was invited to host the Chippendales show in Las Vegas. He completed three different residencies with the franchise and even showed off his skills on an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino hosts a podcast with his wife Lauren called Here’s the Sitch with Mike and Laurens. On the show, they try to motivate people with positivity and feel-good topics.

Ever since getting out of prison, Mike has completely transformed his life and works to inspire others to do the same. He also has his own line of protein and workout supplements called Brotrition and sells his own merchandise at the Sitch Store.

Deena Cortese, Jenni Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro all make money off of endorsements from being influencers in addition to the money they make as they continue to film new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore stars have found love and settled down

The Jersey Shore cast may no longer be DTF but they certainly have found love and settled down with partners for the long term.

Nicole married her longtime boyfriend Jionni LaValle. They recently celebrated seven years together.

Deena and her husband Chris Buckner recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. The two of them have been happily married for four years.

Mike and Lauren got married prior to his time behind bars. They recently celebrated three years of marriage.

Angelina Pivarnick married Chris Larangeira in a wedding ceremony that stirred up a lot of drama between the girls of the cast. After the infamous speech given by Nicole, Jenni, and Deena, Angelina didn't speak to the girls for almost a year.



The boys of the cast did everything in their power to rekindle the girls’ friendship and now that they succeeded, Angelina is like part of the family again.



Despite divorcing from her first husband Roger Mathews, Jenni has happily moved on to her much younger man Zack “24” Carpinello. The two of them became engaged this past year after he proposed at the top of the Empire State Building.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has had a rough go in terms of his romantic life. After a tumultuous on-again-off-again relationship with his baby mama Jenn Harley, Ronnie met Saffire Matos and decided to officially settle down. He proposed to her earlier this year and despite appearing happier than ever, the two of them have had their issues over the past couple months.

They’ve broken up and gotten back together several times and at this time, it’s unclear if they are still engaged.

Pauly took a chance on the dating show spinoff Double Shot at Love alongside Vinny. Pauly ended up settling down with his girlfriend Nikki Hall, who he fell in love with during the first season of the show.

Things got off to a rocky start but after reconnecting during Season 2, they have been going strong ever since.

Vinny, on the other hand, hoped that the third time was a charm as he went on a solo mission during Double Shot at Love 3. Nikki and Pauly hoped to help Vinny find his forever partner. The season has yet to come to a close so it’s unclear at this time if Vinny will finally settle down.

It’s clear that the cast of Jersey Shore has come a long way since that first episode 12 years ago. Even though many aspects of their lives have changed, they still enjoy getting together and having a good time.

Fans can continue to see what the roommates are up to by watching the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation once it officially premieres.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.