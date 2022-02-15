Jeremy Vuolo shares cheesy picture of Jinger Duggar, Counting On fans call her ‘prettiest valentine’

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar are a fan-favorite couple. Pic credit: TLC

Jeremy Vuolo wouldn’t let Valentine’s Day pass without giving his wife, Jinger Duggar, a shoutout.

They are a fan-favorite couple from Counting On, and followers continue to keep up with them following the cancellation of their show.

It’s been a busy few months for the couple, but Jeremy makes sure to make Jinger feel special along the way.

Jeremy’s ‘valentine’ photo of Jinger

On Instagram, Jeremy Vuolo was sure to share a photo of Jinger Duggar. She had a cheesy grin while wearing a jean jacket.

He wrote, “My valentine 😘”

Followers were quick to jump in and comment on the couple.

One follower said, “She’s so cute”

Another wrote, “The prettiest valentine ever! ❤️🙌 she always has the sweetest smile 😊”

And one more wished the couple a “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Pic credit: @jeremy_vuolo/Instagram

What have Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo done lately?

Last week, Jana Duggar went home after staying with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo for several days. She flew with her mom, Michelle Duggar, and her brothers, Jason and James. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth also joined them for a few days.

The couple traveled to Pennsylvania for the holidays and spent a lot of time with Jeremy’s family. They didn’t share too many photos during that time, but a few were thrown in here and there. Jinger shared some shopping moments, and there were some places they visited that Jeremy liked during his childhood.

Jinger was busy in January with her friend’s wedding. She shared bridal shower photos from the event. Then, Jinger shocked viewers with the spaghetti strap bridesmaid she wore. Jeremy showed off his wife, and then a few days later, she shared a full-length view of the dress.

Jeremy loves to brag about his wife, and he often shares sweet moments of her, especially when just the two of them spend time together. It’s been a hectic few years for the couple as he finishes seminary school. They have been in California for nearly three years already, which doesn’t seem possible.

Even on Valentine’s Day, Jeremy Vuolo makes sure his wife feels special and loved. Jinger Duggar is one of a kind, and followers love seeing her and gushing over how pretty she is each time he shares photos of her. Without a doubt, Jeremy and Jinger are the sweetheart couple from Counting On.