Jana Duggar remains in California with Jinger Duggar, Counting On star spotted doing puzzles with sister

A few weeks ago, Jana Duggar headed to California with her mom, Michelle Duggar, and brothers, Jason and James.

They stayed with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. A few days later, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth joined the siblings.

Now, the brothers are enjoying some time on the slopes in Colorado, and it appears Jana is still in California with her little sister.

Jana Duggar and Jinger Duggar spend time doing puzzles

There haven’t been a lot of sightings from the California trip. Jana Duggar shared some photos from the airport before they flew out. James Duggar shared some posts from the trip, including the family’s time on the Santa Monica Pier.

Jeremy Vuolo shared a photo of Jana and Jinger working on a puzzle while spending time together. He wrote “sister act” on the snap, poking fun at the women.

Jinger and Jana can be seen looking at what may be directions for the puzzle, though they appeared to have made headway on getting the pieces sorted.

How long will Jana Duggar stay in California?

It’s unclear how long Jana Duggar will remain in California with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. She doesn’t appear to need to go back to Arkansas immediately, so soaking up the warmer weather with her sister is probably much needed.

2021 was a challenging year for the Duggar family, especially the last few months. Josh Duggar was convicted on child pornography charges on December 9. Just one day later, Jana was called out for the endangering the welfare of a minor she got in September. It was kept quiet until Josh’s verdict.

After a few days, Jana spoke out about the charge, and the matter was resolved earlier this year.

There has been a lot of speculation about Jana and her duties at home. For years, fans have called her “Cinderella” because she is always cooking, cleaning, or helping with the younger siblings. While in California with Jinger, it is likely less work for her and more time for enjoying the moments.

It will be interesting to see how long Jana Duggar stays with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo in California. Especially now, since all of the other siblings have made their way back home or to the slopes in Colorado.

For now, the sisters are enjoying their puzzle time together.