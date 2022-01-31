James Duggar shares photos from Santa Monica Pier, ‘love hangin out with the Fam!’

James Duggar is enjoying hanging out with his siblings in California. Pic credit: TLC

James Duggar showed off some photos from the Santa Monica Pier, where he and his siblings and mom spent some time over the weekend.

Several Counting On stars are in California visiting Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. James, Jason, Jana, and Michelle Duggar all flew out last week, and at some point, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth joined them in Los Angeles.

Not everyone was present in the Santa Monica photos, but James got some great photos.

Who visited the Santa Monica Pier with James Duggar?

In the collage of photos shared by James Duggar, his sisters were featured.

Jana Duggar posed with James as someone took their photo, Joy-Anna Duggar took a selfie with her brother, there’s another one featuring a selfie with his sisters and mom, Michelle, and one more of him and Austin Forsyth walking side-by-side.

He captioned the photo dump, “Love hangin out with the Fam!”

Where were Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo, and Jason Duggar?

The photos didn’t include the hosts, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. Also missing was Jason Duggar.

While James didn’t indicate which day the photos were taken, it was presumably over the weekend. Jason spent time with Jeremy at his “Doctrine & Donuts” event on Saturday. As for where Jinger was, that wasn’t made clear.

Jinger and Jeremy haven’t shared an abundance of personal things lately. They did post pictures from a wedding they attended, which included Jinger wearing a spaghetti-strap bridesmaid dress. Jinger also shared some photos from the bridal shower the weekend before the wedding.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will likely share a video about their trip to California, as she was caught filming in the video Jason Duggar shared from their excursion to Hollywood while visiting the West Coast.

Counting On fans have been keeping their eyes peeled for photos from the trip, as this is the first time in quite a while the siblings have traveled to California to spend time with Jinger. It’s unclear how long they plan to stay, but it has been nearly a week for Michelle, Jason, James, and Jana Duggar. Joy-Anna and Austin arrived separately and without an announcement.

Despite rumors of a family rift over feelings about Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict, it looks like the siblings can get along and visit together. Michelle Duggar is along for the ride, so that may help the situation, though Jinger and Jeremy’s thoughts were similar to Joy-Anna and Austin’s as well.