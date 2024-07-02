Jennifer Aydin says Jenn Fessler needs to give Danielle Cabral ‘some tips’ about fashion in RHONJ sneak peek

The simmering tension between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral threatens to loom over the remainder of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 like a dark cloud.

There was a disconnect between them earlier in the season, but things took a turn last month when things turned physical.

As the series tries to pivot in the aftermath, the two women will never be friends, and people like Jenn Fessler will always be caught in the middle.

Bravo has unveiled a sneak peek of the 10th episode of Season 14, which will air on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

In the clip, Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Fessler support cast member Teresa Giudice at a live podcast event.

Off the bat, Aydin starts digging into Cabral’s fashion sense by telling Fessler that she should give her friend “some tips.”

Jenn Fessler has played multiple sides

Of course, Fessler has been playing multiple sides this season in what many have deemed an attempt to get as much screen time as possible.

2nd #RHONJ Sneak Peek: Some of the ladies gather at Teresa’s live podcast event ❤️



*New episode airs July 14th* pic.twitter.com/NSpKzctf50 — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) July 1, 2024

It makes sense: More screen time means she has a bigger presence. Through nine episodes, she’s had a more significant presence as a friend of the housewives than some full-time cast members.

In any case, Fessler has been trying to keep the peace and not to ruffle any feathers, which recently caught the ire of the other side.

The clip showcases an uncomfortable Fessler because she’s concerned about the shifting dynamics between the women.

The official promo for the episode showcases Cabral telling Aydin she “looks like s**t” at an event, seemingly confirming that Fessler tells Cabral about Aydin’s comments.

RHONJ Season 14 has been criticized for being too toxic, but the series continues with feuds that are turning viewers off.

Producers should have taken note of the reaction to Season 13 and made some changes to secure the show’s future because, right now, there’s a chance the series will cease to exist in the near future.

RHONJ is bracing for a revamp

Fessler may be able to eke out an entire season as a housewife if the series is renewed because she’s open to filming with any cast member, loyalty be damned.

Then again, Fessler could face an uphill battle in a new season because the new and returning cast will have witnessed her lack of loyalty to some of her friends.

The series does seem like it will reach a tipping point next month when a Rails Steak House fight leads to filming being halted early.

The incident also paved the way for the traditional reunion to be scrapped by Bravo, leading to questions about the franchise’s long-term viability.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.