Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania say RHONJ fans will ‘love’ the alternate Season 14 reunion: ‘It’s worth the wait’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans were up in arms about the Season 14 reunion being axed.

However, it has since been replaced with an alternate reunion – filmed on July 15 at Rails Steakhouse in Towaco, NJ.

Cast members Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, and Jennifer Aydin recently teased the new format and reasoned that fans of the show are going to love it.

There are still a few weeks left before it airs on Bravo but the women are confident it will be “worth the wait.”

Meanwhile, Jersey fans are not exactly waiting with bated breath for the one-part event which will be the first of its kind for the Jersey cast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We already know there won’t be a resolution at the end since the feuding cast was kept separated during the taping.

Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, Jenn Fessler, and Rachel Fuda were in a room rewatching the season and giving their commentary.

Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider were locked away in another room doing the same thing.

Meanwhile, Dolores Catania, notorious for playing Switzerland among her feuding castmates, spent time with the second group.

Dolores Catania and Teresa Giudice tease the alternate reunion

Jennifer, Dolores, and Teresa Guidice spent the weekend together in the Hamptons with former New York Housewife Jill Zarin.

However, while the trio was far from the Jersey drama the conversation quickly turned to the show while at Mend Skincare Presents: Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon.

During a chat with People about the new reunion format, Teresa proclaimed, “I was happy with it. The viewers are going to have to see how it plays out, I can’t give it away, but I feel good with it.”

Dolores also shared similar sentiments, telling the media outlet, “We were all happy with it.”

“To be honest, we were all okay and left saying … well, I don’t want to ruin it for the fans. But it’s worth the wait,” she added.

Jennifer Aydin says RHONJ fans will ‘love’ the Season 14 reunion

Jennifer Aydin also expressed excitement about how things played out at the reunion.

“I didn’t have to see anybody I didn’t like or that I’m not getting along with,” she noted. “It was quite pleasant! Amongst ourselves, we all aired our grievances and our gripes and we all communicated.”

Most importantly, the 47-year-old happily noted that this reunion differed from all the others because of one thing.

“It wasn’t the fighting that you usually see,” Jennifer said. “And the fans are as sick of the fighting as I am, so I think they’re going to love it.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/9c on Bravo.