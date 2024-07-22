RHONJ fans question Dolores Catania’s loyalty to Teresa Giudice: ‘She’s been hanging out with Marge too much’

If 14 seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey have taught us anything, loyalty runs deep among this group of women.

Despite being divided, certain aspects of the cast’s lives have been kept under wraps.

However, things took a strange turn on Sunday’s new episode when Dolores Catania opened up to Jenn Fessler about the pressure Teresa Giudice is under.

The pair were rehashing why Dolores became so active in supporting Teresa when Jennifer Aydin complained that her friend didn’t go to bat for her against Danielle Cabral.

At the time, it seemed that Dolores would unquestioningly support Teresa because they had been so close over the years.

Their friendship goes back a long way, but it has been strained in recent years because Dolores has tried desperately to stay neutral with both sides of the cast.

RHONJ fans are calling out Dolores Catania

However, fans took to social media to react to Dolores’s willingness to speak about Teresa’s business without consulting her first.

At the same time, Dolores has been complaining whenever anyone brings up her personal life on camera.

“She flip flops through the group but then demands everyone be loyal n don’t talk about her,” one fan pointed out.

Dolores Catania is getting called out. Pic credit: @tinafrances1712/X

Another viewer said they are getting “sick” of Dolores.

“No wonder Dina separated from her.”

RHONJ fans hit out Dolores. Pic credit: @canc_pants/x

Another fan said, “We’re finally seeing her true colors.”

One fan believes Dolores’ true colors are coming out. Pic credit: @cozyweibe/X

“That was just gross,” they added.

RHONJ fans are no longer Team Dolores. Pic credit: @eswginger/x

A fourth fan found it “annoying” that Dolores brings certain things up on camera but keeps the details away from viewers.

Dolores will be forced to pick a side soon

Dolores has been in a difficult position because she doesn’t want to pick a definite side in the battle between the two sides of the cast.

But Bravo and producers seem to be deciding for her because the show is getting a cast overhaul in the coming months.

I don’t like Dolores revealing stuff Teresa said to her off camera. She’s been hanging out with Marge too much 😭💔 #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/w5M04nZfwV — Jak (@TooRealReality_) July 22, 2024

We have just two episodes of the current season, as well as a revamped reunion to allow the two sides to film separately.

As a longtime viewer, I wouldn’t mind a complete cast reboot because the current cast has become too toxic to remain interesting.

The storylines aren’t going anywhere, which has eradicated the fun out of the narrative.

At one point, the drama was petty, but now, everything is so calculated to cause each person harm that it’s no longer exciting to watch.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.