Jenelle Evans and David Eason on the rocks? Teen Mom 2 alum says ‘being alone’ is what she needs

Are Jenelle and David headed for Splitsville? Pic credit: Jenelle Eason/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans hinted that her marriage to David Eason is on the rocks.

Jenelle and David began dating in 2015 and tied the knot in 2017. They share one biological child, their 5-year-old daughter Ensley.

The couple’s relationship has been full of ups and downs and their actions have accounted for their demise on Teen Mom 2. After David made homophobic and transphobic statements on Twitter, MTV fired him from the show. A year later, Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 after MTV discovered that David had shot and killed their family dog, Nugget.

Recently, Jenelle has complained of being majorly depressed and some recent remarks might hint that she and David are experiencing major trouble in their marriage.

Did Jenelle Evans hint at marital problems with David Eason?

Heading into the weekend, Jenelle answered questions from her fans on Instagram in her Stories in a question box she simply called “depressed.”

Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Many of Jenelle’s fans urged her to take some time for herself amid her depression, specifically a vacation. One of her fans suggested, “Take one you and David need one it’s important girly ❤.”

Jenelle didn’t entertain the idea of vacationing with her husband, but instead told her 3 million Instagram followers, “Yeah.. I think being alone is what I need more than anything at this point.”

When another one of Jenelle’s fans pried a bit more and asked, “What’s wrong[?]” Jenelle provided a reticent response.

“If I could tell y’all I would, but right now I don’t trust anyone,” Jenelle divulged.

The Teen Mom 2 alum’s financial struggles

Jenelle’s cryptic messages come on the heels of a YouTube video she shared recently, blaming haters for her failed business ventures. Jenelle claimed that there was a “hate campaign” against her, causing her to lose business deals, and consequently income for her family.

After her JE Cosmetics line went under last year, Jenelle didn’t have much luck trying to launch two podcasts nor being the face of an athleisure line that dropped her just days before its launch.

In an attempt to recoup some of her lost income, Jenelle recently announced that she and David collaborated on a line of merchandise called Evans Merch.

Up until recently, Jenelle has adamantly defended David, despite Teen Mom 2 fans blaming him for her bad luck since leaving MTV. Just last month, Jenelle clapped back at a critic who blamed David for the demise of her career.

“Maybe my spouse and I don’t have the same views or opinions but that’s OK,” Jenelle said. “We are two different people. I can agree to disagree and still be happy.”

The Season 11 finale of Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday, May 10 at 8/7c on MTV.