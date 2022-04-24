Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans launches Evans Merch collab with husband David Eason

Jenelle Evans is selling a new line of merch with the help of her husband, David Eason. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans announced the launch of her merch store, Evans Merch, with the help of her husband, David Eason.

Now that her days on Teen Mom 2 are over, Jenelle Evans is finding new ways to earn money. She’s joining the likes of Kail Lowry and Amber Portwood, two other moms from the Teen Mom franchise who have released personalized merchandise.

On the heels of several failed business ventures, Jenelle announced her latest attempt at reeling in some cash: her own line of merchandise.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans announces merch store

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jenelle told her 3 million followers, “Going to try and start a merch store by myself 💓 The shop linked is owned and ran solely by me. And I have @easondavid88 working on a masterpiece on my iPad.. coming soon! 🙃”

A quick look at Jenelle’s site shows that she’s currently offering five different items for her fans to purchase. The first is a baby blue hoodie with the slogan, “I haven’t smoked all day long,” written on the front with a price tag of $41.99; on the back, it reads, “So now I’m gunna do it.”

Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

For $8.99, Jenelle’s diehard fans can also purchase a sticker that reads “Wine Time” and a cartoon version of Jenelle mixing up a drink. The same logo appears on wine tumblers and a classic pink pullover hoodie, and a poster, all ranging in price from $24.99 to $41.99.

Jenelle’s description of every item read, “Jenelle Evans original design with an avatar of herself and because her new love for wine she made some merch!”

A screenshot from Jenelle Evans’ merch site. Pic credit: evansmerch.com

Jenelle’s previous failed business ventures

Jenelle previously tried her hand at selling makeup kits, following in Kylie Jenner’s footsteps with her JE Cosmetics line. However, it went belly up and was deemed officially out of business last year.

In addition, Jenelle was dropped by an athleisure company just days before it was scheduled to drop. Shortly afterward, Jenelle tried her hand at selling menstrual panties online.

Although Jenelle touted David as helping with her new line, Teen Mom 2 fans recently blamed him for her misfortune. Earlier this month, one of Jenelle’s critics commented on one of her TikTok videos, “You chose to marry someone who does not learn or care to learn from his mistakes….he’s single-handedly destroying everything you’ve worked so hard for.”

Jenelle didn’t agree and defended her husband: “Maybe my spouse and I don’t have the same views or opinions, but that’s OK. We are two different people. I can agree to disagree and still be happy.”

Although Jenelle has repeatedly come to David’s defense, he was why MTV fired her from Teen Mom 2. After discovering David had shot and killed the family dog Nugget, Teen Mom 2 cut ties with Jenelle.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.