Jenelle Evans claps back at critic who told her David Eason ‘destroyed’ everything she’s worked for

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans defended her husband David Eason after a critic accused him of “destroying” her life.

Despite her recent plethora of health issues that landed her in the hospital, Jenelle has remained active on social media.

She even threatened to quit TikTok after she claimed trolls bullied her in the comments, and until recently, she had turned off commenting.

However, Jenelle is back at sharing TikTok videos with her 2.5 million followers on the platform.

Jenelle Evans returns to TikTok, turns comments on

Over the weekend, Jenelle shared a video of herself set to a voiceover that read aloud, “Just remember, 16-year-old you that didn’t think you’d make it would be very proud that you’re here today.”

As the voiceover played, Jenelle walked in her backyard while sipping from her coffee mug near the pool.

One of Jenelle’s followers commented on the post, but instead of remarking about the former Teen Mom 2 star being proud of herself, they brought up Jenelle’s husband, David.

Jenelle claps back at Teen Mom 2 fan who accused David Eason of ‘destroying’ her life

The comment on her post caught her attention enough to pin it above the rest. It read, “You chose to marry someone who does not learn or care to learn from his mistakes….he’s single handedly destroying everything you’ve worked so hard for.”

Jenelle disagreed with her critic and replied, “Maybe my spouse and I don’t have the same views or opinions but that’s OK. We are two different people. I can agree to disagree and still be happy.”

In a separate comment below her first one, Jenelle added that she’s happy with her life: “I don’t want ‘so much more.’ I am happy with my life. I don’t think y’all get it 😂”

David hasn’t exactly earned himself the title of fan-favorite by Teen Mom 2 viewers. Both Jenelle and David were fired from MTV within a year of each other.

MTV fired David first in 2018 after he shared a series of homophobic and transphobic tweets. A year later, in 2019, Jenelle was let go from the Teen Mom franchise after it was discovered that David shot and killed the family dog, Nugget.

Jenelle hasn’t been successful with securing business ventures since being fired from Teen Mom 2. In November 2021, Jenelle was dropped by a clothing company just days before its launch. Her now-defunct podcast, GirlS**t, ended before it ever took off, and her current podcast hasn’t taken off, with just three episodes recorded since last summer.

