Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans breaks down in tears as she complains of ‘haters’ costing her income

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is struggling with depression and tearfully explained that it’s due to her critics going on a “hate campaign” against her.

Since getting fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019, Jenelle has struggled to secure steady employment, especially on social media.

The 30-year-old former reality TV star claims that her haters are to blame and said during a recent video that it interferes with her mental health and affects her family’s financial stability.

Taking to YouTube on May 4, Jenelle recorded a video for her 261k subscribers detailing her recent struggles.

The beginning of Jenelle’s video was filmed from her She Shed, where she wore sunglasses to hide her crying eyes from viewers.

As the word “depressed” appeared across the screen, Jenelle began by sitting with her chin in her hands, sniffling as she fought back the tears.

“Y’all, I’m sad,” Jenelle began her recording. “I haven’t been uploading to YouTube lately, and it’s because I’ve been really busy working… I’ve been doing good, the kids have been doing good, family’s been fine. It’s just, you know, haters.”

“You know, it just gets to me because I’m trying to move on, and I’m trying to, like, focus on the positive in life and not focus on the negative, but it’s really hard to focus on the positive. It’s really hard,” Jenelle continued.

Jenelle claimed that a group of haters have been on a mission for years to bring her down.

Jenelle says ‘hate campaign’ against her has cost her job opportunities

“Still to this day, there’s a group of haters that just have a hate campaign against me, and they literally comment on all these posts, and they’re like, ‘Alright, y’all, you know what to do. Go message the company,’ and then it’s the same group of people and their fake accounts,” she shared.

According to Jenelle, she had a lucrative deal set up online, but it got brought down by the “hate campaign” against her. She broke down in tears again as she mentioned the income opportunities she’s missed out on, claiming companies don’t want to work with her because of the image her haters have portrayed.

Jenelle has not had much luck securing work since being fired from Teen Mom 2. Her short collab with an athleisure line of clothing got dropped just days before its launch, her JE Cosmetics line went belly up last year, and her attempts at podcasting have been unsuccessful.

