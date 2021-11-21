Jenelle Evans working on finishing ‘She Shed’ to relaunch podcast, husband David Eason to host his own podcast

Jenelle Evans plans to start recording new podcast episodes again once her She Shed is complete and her husband David Eason wants to try his hand at podcasting too. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans said she’s almost ready to relaunch her podcast once her She Shed is complete and she’s inspired her husband, David Eason, to launch a podcast of his own.

Jenelle launched her own podcast, The Jenelle Evans Podcast, this summer after she was allegedly “fired” from another podcast collaboration.

She later filed a lawsuit against reality TV blogger John Yates over the accusations and showed naysayers a contract that she said proved she was a producer.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ podcasts

The 29-year-old former reality TV star was chosen as one of the co-hosts of the now-defunct podcast titled GirlS**t that was supposed to launch in the spring of 2021.

After things fell through with GirlS**t, Jenelle focused her time and energy on her own podcast, and her first episode — which detailed her father’s drinking and drug abuse — went live on July 19, 2021.

Since then, Jenelle has only recorded and shared one more episode, which went live on Aug. 5, 2021.

Jenelle hasn’t recorded any new episodes since, citing her set-up for recording, which wasn’t the best for recording a podcast.

Now, Jenelle has told The Sun that she’s waiting on a few finishing touches in her outdoor She Shed at her North Carolina home before she cracks down on recording more episodes for The Jenelle Evans Podcast.

Jenelle Evans husband David Eason to launch podcasts from She Shed

Jenelle told the outlet that the She Shed will be a place where both she and her husband David Eason can record their podcasts without interruptions.

“I wanted a set spot and I didn’t want to rent any office space when I have that space,” Jenelle said of her She Shed. “It’s super easy to walk outside to do it with no kids [sic] yelling in the background… something that’s just my space to work.”

Jenelle explained what still needs to be done in the She Shed before they can begin recording.

“I have to rewire the outside of my shed and then inside. We finally got the sheetrock up and painted and got trim,” Jenelle continued. “Once it’s done we’ll be ready to get back up and going again.”

The Teen Mom 2 alum added that David wants to utilize her space for his own uses as well.

“David wants to do a podcast now with his friends,” Jenelle revealed. “Once we have it all set up, we’ll be using the shed for a lot of stuff.”

It looks as though Jenelle is trying everything she can to earn an income after she was recently dropped from another business deal, claiming that “haters” got her canceled.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.