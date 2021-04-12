Jedidiah Duggar shares honeymoon photo, Jessa and Joy-Anna gush over ‘cute’ couple

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu share update one week after tying the knot. Pic credit: @jed_duggar/Instagram

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu tied the knot after weeks of speculation about their engagement.

To mark their one-week anniversary of being a married couple, Jed and Katey shared two photos on Instagram.

One featured a selfie from the couple with a gorgeous beach background and her showing off her ring. The other was a more romantic and staged photo of him kissing her as he dipped her back in front of the ocean.

It is likely they are on their honeymoon, but a location wasn’t tagged.

Katey and Jed Duggar’s relationship

Not much is known about the couple and their relationship. The timeline is a bit murky, with only the engagement date and wedding date confirmed.

Valentine’s Day 2021 is when Jedidiah Duggar popped the question. Katelyn Nakatsu accepted his proposal, and the two got married on April 3, 2021.

Ahead of that, Jessa Duggar teased her brother about his sweetheart at the fall festival the Duggars hosted. Still, other than that, there was no confirmation about when the couple began seeing one another or the circumstances surrounding their meeting.

Interestingly enough, while Jed was running for office, he didn’t even address the fact that he was in a relationship. He left his private life private, except, of course, what was made public because of his family.

Joy-Anna and Jessa Duggar gush over ‘cute’ photos

The comments on the photos shared were in abundance, but both Joy-Anna Duggar and Jessa had similar comments for their brother.

Both agreed on how cute the couple is. Joy-Anna said, “Oh my word. Y’all are too cute!🤩 beautiful view, beautiful couple. And that kiss!😍”

Jessa Duggar said, “Y’all are the cutest!”

Pic credit: @jed_duggar/Instagram

They are often two of the sisters who support their siblings on most of their endeavors. While Jessa seemingly has a relationship with Jill Duggar, it seems Joy-Anna is more judgey about her sister than supportive.

Both sisters attended Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu’s wedding. She even posed with the Duggar sisters and sisters-in-law when Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey tied the knot back in February.

With two newlywed couples, the race is on to see which Duggar brother will start a family first. Justin and Claire were married first, but some fans believe that Jed and Katey may beat them when it comes to announcing a baby is on the way.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.