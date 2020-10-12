Jax Taylor spilled a bunch of Vanderpump Rules tea, Bravo denies claims

Jax Taylor unloaded some serious Vanderpump Rules gossip during a live Q&A session with fans, which Bravo has since denied.

Queens of Bravo tweeted a snippet from the Q&A of Jax dishing on the upcoming Vanderpump Rules season.

In the video, one fan asked if Vanderpump Rules is filming. Jax responded that he last heard that filming will begin “this month” in October. Not only did he confirm that the show would proceed with filming, but he also insinuated that he would be a part of the filming as a cast member.

However, Bravo has neither officially stated that filming for Vanderpump Rules will begin in October nor that Jax will be returning to the show. In fact, Variety Editor-in-Chief Kate Aurthur wrote in a follow-up tweet that Bravo has actively denied these claims.

Kate Casey also tweeted that a source in production also claimed that Jax did not have his facts straight. Bravo has yet to comment on whether Jax’s claims are true or not.

Several fans tweeted that they weren’t surprised that Jax would lie about Vanderpump Rules and his future on it. Most are grateful that Jax’s claims of having a spot on the show aren’t official.

Others asked if Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz would return to the show. Aurthur confirmed they would both be involved in future projects whether its Vanderpump Rules or a spin-off.

This comes just after Jax and Brittany announced that they were expecting a baby. Jax posted Instagram pictures of them surrounded by pumpkins and holding sonogram photos. He wrote that he is going to be a dad.

Fans have been wanting Jax gone for years

Many fans have pushed for Jax to be fired from Vanderpump Rules over the years. Jax has been accused of making racist and homophobic social media posts.

Earlier this year, 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Marston accused Jax of making racist comments about her husband Jay Smith on one of her Instagram posts. She claimed that Jax wrote that Jay had a big nose on her post about Jay getting his visa. She then wrote to Bravo asking that he be fired for the racist comment.

Jax isn’t the only cast member accused of racism

In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, Bravo fired cast members that faced allegations of racism, including Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. Both former cast members were accused of racially profiling Faith Stowers and reporting her for a crime that she didn’t commit.

Newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired for making racist comments in old social media posts that resurfaced.

Vanderpump Rules has yet to announce when Season 9 will return.