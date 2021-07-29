Javonny Vega reveals his real feelings about Olivia on Love Island USA

Javonny and Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Now that he is off the show and out of the villa, former Love Island USA Islander Javonny Vega has opened up about his time on the reality show.

He already spoke out on his feelings about Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama‘s relationship, and now he is dishing information about how he feels about Olivia Kaiser, the woman he was coupled up with throughout the show.

Javonny talks Olivia on Love Island USA

It seems that the massive four-person departure after the fan votes took the Islanders by surprise.

Florita Diaz already said she was considering going back to Korey Gandy when the recoupling happened, and that she never had a chance to talk to him.

Now, Javonny said he was about to have a big heart-to-heart with Olivia before the recoupling booted him from the island while allowing Olivia to remain as a single Islander.

“Olivia stated that I helped her grow as a woman, and I helped her open up more, and helped her be more honest,” Javonny told Pop Culture. “If you can’t be honest with yourself, how you going to be honest with somebody else?

“And she appreciated that, and she knew deeply inside, that’s what I wanted to achieve with her. Because she so claimed that she’s the alpha female, and I wanted to get that out of her more and have her open up with me.”

It never happened and now Javonny said that the two will remain friends. This is especially true after he watched the Love Island USA episodes and saw what she had said about him.

“Seeing the behind the scenes now of what she said about me, I wouldn’t pursue her, but we’ll just be friends. If a spark sparks out, it is what it is,” Javonny said.

“Other than that, she’s a friend, because I got to know her on a deep level, and she’s really cool. She’s really dope. And I just wish that she was just more open before, instead of trying to just play the run-on game.”

Olivia on Love Island USA

Without Javonny there, Olivia is still alone on Love Island USA.

She had a chance to find someone new at Casa Amor but didn’t want to hook up with any of the new guys and came back single.

Now, it looks like she is pursuing Korey based on teasers, but that just might be a way to save her spot on the show because if she doesn’t couple up quick, she will be leaving the island as well.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.