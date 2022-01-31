Jasmine Pineda shares before and after filtered photos for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans to compare

Jasmine showed her Before the 90 Days fans on social media what she looks like with a filter added and taken away. Pic credit: TLC

Jasmine Pineda brazenly doesn’t hold back with what she posts on social media with her 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans, as was the case when she recently posted pictures of herself with and without a filter.

The 34-year-old loves to post selfies on social media and often digitally enhances the image, so she may have felt it was time to show her 90 Day fans a glimpse at comparative photos.

Jasmine has had cosmetic surgeries and beauty procedures that her boyfriend Gino Palazzolo has paid for that viewers can plainly see filter or no filter, including her lips, teeth, and eyebrows.

Jasmine Pineda compared photos of herself with and without a filter

Jasmine shared two photos with Before the 90 Days fans through her Instagram stories where she showed them what she looked like with a filter and then posted a photo with the same close-up pose without a filter.

Both photos were taken from a slightly downward angle where the features of her face were clearly visible.

In the first photo, she wrote, “Filters.” In the second she remarked, “Real life (happy face emoji).”

It is clear from the comparison photos that the filters she chooses smooth out her skin, define her features, add dimension to parts of her face, and now her fans know what to look for to tell if Jasmine has added a filter to her photos or not.

Jasmine showed her Before the 90 Days fans what she looked like with and without a filter. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda just learned that Gino Palazzolo communicated with his ex

During the latest episode of Before the 90 Days, Jasmine was DMed by Gino’s ex saying that he’s been trying to contact her. Gino admitted to messaging his ex but said it was to tell her that he was with Jasmine now.

Jasmine unblocked Gino’s ex to uncover more about their exchange and reacted shocked as she asked Gino if he sent sent naked pictures of her to his ex before the episode ended.

The ex in question is reportedly Gino’s ex-sugar baby, Linzee Ryder, who recently gave an interview with The Fraudcast on the situation, and alleged that Gino had a history of being involved with revenge porn and went on to say that Jasmine started harassing her after the message she sent trying to warn her.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.