Very touchy and sensitive moments arose for the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 days couples during this week’s episode. Pic credit: TLC

There were some unsettling moments during this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days mixed in with situations of progress for the cast members and couples.

A few advances were made towards happier relationships, but this week’s episode had mostly short-lived optimism as a daunting reality set in for most.

Uncomfortable situations arose for the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast this week

Gino and Jasmine went to San Jose island in Panama where they planned on spending a few days on vacation together. Jasmine apologized for her erratic behavior and Gino agreed to have a clean slate with her.

Later in the episode, however, Jasmine confronted Gino about a message she received on social media from his ex who claimed Gino was still trying to talk to her. Gino admitted to messaging her but only to tell her about Jasmine.

Jasmine then unblocked Gino’s ex to see what else she said and then asked Gino if he sent her naked picture to his ex before the episode ended.

Kim got Usman to move into her room but things abruptly went south after she pressed him to have sex and he didn’t want to. He left the room and Kim went after him and brought him back as she apologized.

Things were okay between them until Kim said that her son would not like the way Usman was treating her and said Usman would have to face him which angered Usman. After another fit between the two of them, they just agreed to go to bed.

Kim and Usman had several fights in a short period of time. Pic credit: TLC

Ben arrived in Peru still optimistic that Mahogany would be there to receive him. After waiting in their agreed spot for some time and Mahogany never showing up, Ben went to his hotel room alone and talked about how sad and regretful he felt.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

There were amicable moments on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days this week

Caleb and Alina had an uncomfortable talk about Alina’s lie and Caleb said he just needed more time. They then said goodbye to Elijah before going to a Turkish bathhouse that brought them closer together.

They had a talk afterward back at their hotel where they agreed to keep taking things slow although Alina wanted him to commit more.

Mike grossed Ximena out in the car ride back to her house in Colombia which prompted him to tell her he has ADHD as an excuse for some of his behavior.

Ximena said she supported him and showed him affection.

Mike sat down with Ximena’s dad to ask for Ximena’s hand in marriage and he agreed. Mike also asked Ximena’s sons if they would like him to be their dad and they said yes.

Ximena spent time with her family before they all went out to a restaurant to meet Mike and they all told her to move forward with the relationship despite her reservations about the things she doesn’t like about him.

Mike made moves towards proposing to Ximena. Pic credit: TLC

Ella visited her parents on their ranch to help out and told them she was thinking of flying to Dubai to meet Johnny since he was hesitant about coming to America because of the coronavirus pandemic. She asked her parents for help financially if she decided to do that and her mom said she did not agree with that plan.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.