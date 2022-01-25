90 Day Fiance fans are standing behind Ximena’s reaction to Mike’s farts and hygiene

Before the 90 Days fans reacted positively towards Ximena Cuellar’s approach to Mike Berk’s farting and burping. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Ximena sat down with Mike and had a conversation about how much she was disgusted by his farts, burps, and laundry habits, and Before the 90 Days fans think she was validated in her approach.

After talking to her sister about how grossed out she was, Ximena got the advice to confront Mike’s issues head-on so that their relationship could continue.

Many 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers thought that it was within Ximena’s rights to address what she didn’t like about Mike so that he would hopefully stop his cringey behavior or so it at least wouldn’t get any worse.

Ximena has been facing backlash from Before the 90 Days viewers for caring more about Mike’s farts than her turbulent history with dangerous men, so the support around her comes at a time when viewers may be changing their minds about her.

A Reddit thread was created by a Before the 90 Days viewer who thought Ximena was correct in addressing the gross situation with Mike amid the criticism she has been receiving in general.

The subject of the thread read, “OMG…Am I a petty f***** b***h? Cause I’d be the EXACT SAME WAY! I don’t understand why everyone is giving her a hard time…”

The comments in the thread were filled with other Redditors who agreed with Ximena’s actions.

A top comment remarked, “He has no idea how to be in a relationship. He’s spent too long living with his dad and grandad, no female presence. He thinks it’s just normal behaviour to burp and fart. It’s the first time they meet up and you would think anyone would have the common sense to at least try to be on best behaviour and make a good impression but he’s clueless.”

Another popular thought read, “The worst part is.. he says ‘te amo’ after he farts on her… he says it like a reflex each time. So now by association she probably thinks of his farts whenever he says I love you.”

Are Mike Berk and Ximena Cuellar still together?

Mike has been big into showing off his relationship with Ximena from the show through his social media. He often reshares memes and is involved in talking to his followers within his NDA.

On Ximena’s Instagram, there are no pictures of Mike, however, they do follow each other.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.