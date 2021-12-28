90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers react strongly to Ximena’s motives with Mike

Ximena is being roasted by 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days who think she has shady intentions. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were introduced to new cast member Mike Berk’s online girlfriend Ximena Parra on the latest episode and viewers have been rubbed the wrong way by her.

Colombian native Ximena is being roasted on social media for her motives with Mike and her checkered past.

During her introduction on the show, 24-year-old Ximena talked about having two kids with two different men, one from a one-night stand and the other from a man who impregnated her while he was in prison. Ximena expressed lingering feelings for her man in prison but said she needed someone to support her and her kids.

She also went on a tear about not finding Mike physically attractive.

Ximena showed viewers all the appliances Mike bought her and said that he pays for her rent and food since she is an out-of-work manicurist.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers roasted Ximena Parra for her motives with Mike Berk

A Reddit thread was started that discussed the negative aspects of Ximena and her motives after viewers got to meet her.

The subject of the post read, “When you truly dont love someone anymore you don’t [mistakenly] say ‘i love him’ and then correct yourself and say ‘i used to love him’…this girl has ulterior motives and will likely monetarily support her jailbird baby daddy/lover with Mike’s money.”

More Before the 90 Days viewers dropped their notions about Ximena in the comments.

One person observed, “she makes me think she just wants mikes money. hes paying for all of these things for her and more, she said she doesnt find him physically attractive? no.”

Along the lines of Ximena saying she doesn’t find Mike attractive another critic commented, “She’s not that hot herself either. Further, in the non-looks qualities, she brings nothing to the table. She’s a waste of his time.”

Someone else added, “Not to mention the metric f**k ton of baggage she brings to the relationship.”

Mike Berk will meet Ximena Parra’s entire family on the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Mike will finally get to meet Ximena during next week’s episode but the very first meeting will prove to be overwhelming for him.

Instead of meeting Ximena and her two sons, he will be surprised with her entire family in her living room. To make matters worse, his translator app will have issues giving correct translations.

