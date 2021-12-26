90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers met new cast members and got to watch the other new relationships form. Pic credit: TLC

This week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days introduced viewers to three new cast members, Hamza, Ella, and Ximena and it highlighted the budding relationships between Jasmine and Gino, Kim and Usman, and Caleb and Alina.

There were some turbulent moments of offense, confusion, and disappointment as the couples tried to navigate their new connections with the partners they are so hopeful about.

Hamza is a 28-year-old Tunisian man who lives at home with his mother and sister and loves kickboxing and women like Memphis who aren’t boring.

He explained that his parents got divorced when he was ten and there is a stigma in Tunisian culture against divorced women so his mother can’t even find a job and neither can he because the economy is so bad. He expressed his hopes for taking care of his mother once he arrives in America.

Idaho resident Ella is a 29-year-old cowgirl who works on her family’s ranch and spends her free time doing cosplay, watching anime, and adoring Asian culture. Her love of Asian culture is what brought her to the Chinese father of one Johnny who lives in Shanghai and loves Western culture.

Ella has self-confidence issues as she is a bigger girl and worries that Johnny won’t be attracted to her when he sees her in person even though they’ve done sexy naked video calls.

Ella says she and Johnny are planning for him to visit her in America for three months and she is hoping that he can make her dreams come true and support her in a weight loss journey.

24-year-old Colombian native Ximena spoke about wanting a better life for her and her two children and that Mike has been supporting her financially since she is an out-of-work manicurist.

Ximena said her two sons are by two different men, a one-night stand and another man she got pregnant by in prison who she says loves their son and who she is still fond of.

Some 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples had issues when they first met

Kim finally met Usman who said she looks even better in person than on video. Their first meeting took a turn, however, when Usman’s friend and music partner called Kim “Super Fan.” Kim told him not to call her that but he brought it up again in the car and Usman stood up for Kim and told his friend to stop being instigative.

Kim was hopeful that Usman would spend the night in her honeymoon hotel suite but after she gave him a Macbook and a PS5 he thanked her for the gifts and returned to his room.

When Memphis and Hamza met for the first time at the airport, Memphis expressed how difficult their language barrier was in person and expressed anxiety about how they were going to communicate going forward.

Alina met Caleb at the airport which was an awkward experience for both of them. Alina was expecting a kiss and Caleb was off-put by the help that Alina needed.

When they finally sat down in their shared room Alina asked him if he liked her more than a friend and while Caleb didn’t answer the question directly he implied it.

Jasmine wanted to look at Gino’s Instagram messages and friend requests at dinner and then got mad at Gino on their first night together for tipping the waitress. She pouted for a while before ultimately debuting sexy lingerie to Gino and pushing to get intimate.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premiere on Sundays on TLC and Discovery+.