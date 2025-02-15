Jasmine Pineda ranked #8 in the world on Cameo leaderboard

Jasmine Pineda is a hot commodity online.

The reality TV personality has made quite a name for herself on Cameo.

Cameo, an app that provides fans with personalized videos from their favorite celebrities, has become a big money-maker for Jasmine.

Celebrities of all types participate in Cameo, including reality TV stars like Jasmine, professional athletes, musicians, influencers, YouTube personalities, and more.

According to the app’s website, Jasmine is among the crème de la crème.

Cameo lists its top talent online, and its latest tabulations show that Jasmine is currently ranked eighth among the platform’s 40,000+ creators.

Jasmine Pineda is one of two reality TV stars in the top 10 of Cameo’s leaderboard, joining Survivor’s Carolyn Wiger.

Jasmine is listed as the eighth most popular Cameo creator. Pic credit: Cameo.com

The Panamanian native has also earned a reputation as a “Fan Favorite” on her Cameo page, with an average rating of 4.99 stars.

“This creator consistently receives rave reviews for their highly personalized videos that feel genuine and heartfelt,” her page reads. “This creator has a warm, charismatic personality that comes through strongly in their videos.”

Jasmine’s price for a Cameo begins at $55, she offers 24-hour delivery, and her videos average three minutes and 25 seconds.

Jasmine has been recording Cameos since 2021, and in her bio, she writes, “Cast member of 90 Day Fiancé I’ll make your cameo the most memorable! Thank you so much for leaving a review ❤️ I really appreciate your support with my cameos. I promise I’ll do my best.”

Her popularity is rising, too. As @SHABOOTY reported on February 13 on X (formerly Twitter), Jasmine was ranked would number 13, meaning she’s moved up five spots in the last day.

Jasmine isn’t the only 90 Day Fiance cast member to make it on Cameo’s latest leaderboard.

Big Ed Brown is currently in the number thirty-four spot with a 4.93 overall rating.

Jasmine’s other sources of income

Cameo isn’t the only way Jasmine earns income, either. The TLC star is also a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova and owns her vegan protein brand, Jazzy Fitness.

In addition, Jasmine earns income from her appearances on multiple 90 Day Fiance shows, including 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, and most recently, 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.