Darcey Silva under fire for ’embarrassing’ Cameo: ‘Drunk as usual’

Darcey Silva often faces harsh criticism, but that doesn’t slow her down.

In fact, the 90 Day Fiance alum is still at it, recording Cameos for her fans despite the ongoing backlash she faces online.

Such was the case this week when one of Darcey’s customer’s Cameos leaked online in a Reddit forum.

The video featured Darcey greeting a customer named Victor, who received the Cameo from his boyfriend, Ruben, for his 55th birthday.

Darcey told Victor she was “excited and honored” to film the video for him and showered him with compliments and uplifting sentiments.

Darcey used some of her signature catchphrases, encouraging Victor to “keep doing it big” and “keep his eyes on the prize.”

The video was posted by u/IntrovertGal1102’s, who captioned the recording, “She has no regard whether she messes up a Cameo or not. All she wants is ppls money.”

It didn’t take long for the comments section to fill up with feedback from others who were quick to make assumptions about Darcey’s mental state during the Cameo.

Darcey’s critics accuse her of being drunk or high

One such critic said Darcey sounded like she was speaking “corporate slang” with her catchphrases and asked, “Could we get a translator, please?”

“OH MY GOD‼️‼️‼️‼️HOW EMBARRASSING ‼️‼️‼️😂🤣😂Drunk as usual,” wrote u/Shot-Duty1749.

Another Redditor was convinced Darcey was “stoned [again]” while recording her fan’s Cameo.

“She gives me the ick,” added u/pamelareads.

A fifth critic commented that Darcey’s video was “all over the place” and admitted they would “be pissed” if they had paid for “this mess.”

This isn’t the first time Darcey has been accused of recording Cameos while intoxicated

Darcey has been accused of recording drunken Cameos for years now.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, one of Darcey’s Cameos recorded in 2020 had her fans and critics convinced that she needed help for a drinking problem.

Like she did in her latest Cameo, Darcey used the same one-liners, encouraging her customer to “keep their eyes on the prize” and told them she loved them.

Some pointed out that her ex-boyfriend, Jesse Meester, felt she had a drinking problem while they were still dating and felt his comments were valid after watching her behavior in the video.

Despite the negative feedback Darcey receives on social media, her Cameo page speaks for itself.

Darcey currently holds a 4.97-star rating, with more than 1,300 fans agreeing that her personalized Cameos are well worth the $49 starting price.

As Darcey’s Cameo page states, “Darcey’s videos receive glowing reviews, with customers praising her warmth, genuineness, and ability to personalize the message.”

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.