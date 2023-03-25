Janelle Pierzina updates Big Brother fans about being on The Challenge and The Circle

Janelle Pierzina was invited to be on a new season of The Challenge.

The Big Brother alum told her followers how the process has been going as a way to address some online rumors.

Janelle first appeared on Big Brother 6 and immediately became a fan favorite.

She was invited back the following season to play on Big Brother: All-Stars (BB7).

Since then, Janelle has played on two additional seasons of the show, making her the only four-time player.

And she also got to take part in a season of The Amazing Race.

Janelle Pierzina talks about being on The Challenge

“I’m not doing the Challenge USA. I was in the process, but it didn’t work out,” Janelle wrote on Twitter

“I am running multiple businesses, and it’s too hard at this stage in my Career to be gone so long. Business and Family first always Good luck to those participating!” she went on to say.

Janelle wants to be on another reality competition show

One of the responses to Janelle’s post asked her about being on The Circle.

The Circle is a reality competition show that is hosted on Netflix. It takes everyone into a virtual world where they play the game online.

“I think I would!?! I love that show,” Janelle wrote as her response.

Since the production for The Circle is pretty contained, and the filming is quick, maybe that would be a perfect return to reality TV for Janelle.

More Big Brother news

A new season of Big Brother will air on CBS this summer. So far, not much information has been revealed by the producers.

The BB25 cast is expected to be made up of all new people, giving fans of the show some new faces to cheer for this time.

Recently, an open casting call for BB25 led to many Big Brother alums attending the event. It sounds like the event was a success, and many potential applicants showed up for a chance at competing for that $750,000 prize.

In other news about the show, Big Brother 15 alum Amanda Zuckerman had a baby. The former houseguest enjoys married life with her husband and new baby boy.

Big Brother 21 winner Jackson Michie is now engaged. He popped the question to his girlfriend, and the duo is now planning out their lives together.

Big Brother 25 debuts in the summer of 2023 on CBS.