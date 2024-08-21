Jana Duggar invited crew members from TLC shows to wedding

Everyone is talking about Jana Duggar marrying Stephen Wissmann on August 15.

The couple was engaged just two months before taking their vows in front of 500 guests.

Interestingly, the guest list has been a hot topic.

Critics and fans alike wondered who was and was not invited to the wedding and whether Jill Duggar was there after she wasn’t chosen as a bridesmaid.

Jana’s siblings were all there, except for Josh Duggar, who is incarcerated in a federal prison in Texas. However, his wife, Anna Duggar, was there with her seven children.

Several other families intertwined with the Duggars were also present, including the Bates, the Swansons, and the Spiveys.

Jana Duggar invites former crew members to wedding

The crew members who worked for the production company while the Duggars filmed 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On became like family to some older children.

Jinger Duggar recently talked about it on her podcast with Jeremy Vuolo, and Jana Duggar proved that to be true with her guest list.

Jill Duggar recently shared snaps from Jana’s wedding, including one Instagram Story in which she posed with crew members.

The collage contained her posing with Jinger, her children enjoying themselves in another, and two snaps with former crew members who worked with production.

Jana Duggar’s wedding brings out rarely-seen siblings

Jana Duggar’s wedding was one of the most significant Duggar events.

While it wasn’t televised, it garnered fans and critics’ attention.

She brought her siblings together, including the ones who moved into a more private life following the cancellation of Counting On.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson were in attendance with their three children. Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey were spotted posing with Jeremy Vuolo in a selfie, and Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell posed with the family for their group photo.

It was a long time coming for Jana Duggar, who looked like “a princess” on her wedding day. She had watched as many of her younger sisters married off and began families. There was speculation she may not marry because she was in a relationship with her good friend, Laura DeMasie.

As Jana continues moving forward, it will be interesting to see whether she begins a family with Stephen Wissmann immediately or settles into being a wife first. She will head to Nebraska with her husband, away from the Duggar compound.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.