Jackie Siegel lands reality TV show, Below Deck and Below Deck Med stars react to charter guests news

Jackie, her family, and their infamous 90,000-square-foot home will soon be back on reality television. Pic credit: @therealqueenofversailles/Instagram

Jackie Siegel lands her own reality TV show. Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean stars have reacted to the former charter guests’ exciting news.

Below Deck Med fans will recall Jackie appearing on Season 4 of the Captain Sandy Yawn-helmed show with a group of girlfriends. Two years later, Jackie and her husband David Siegel appeared on Below Deck Season 8.

The couple bonded with Captain Lee Rosbach over losing a child during their trip on the My Seanna.

Captain Lee lost his son Joshua to a drug overdose in July 2019. David and Jackie lost their 18-year-old daughter to a drug overdose in 2015.

The Siegels and Captain Lee have remained close friends since the show. Jackie even shared a picture of them catching up recently.

Below Deck and Below Deck Med charter guest Jackie Siegel lands reality TV show

In 2012, the documentary The Queen of Versailles featured the lavish lifestyle of the Siegel family, including the 90,000-square-foot home they were building in Florida. After years of trials and tribulations, the mega-mansion is back on track, and the family is back on television.

Queen of Versailles Reigns Again will follow Jackie and David as they work to finish the home. According to People magazine, the Florida house includes a 35-car garage, 150-person dining room, ballroom, and a British-style pub.

Jackie used Instagram to share her exciting news, revealing Queen of Versailles Reigns Again will drop on Discovery+ on Wednesday, March 30.

A trailer for Jackie’s new reality TV show has also dropped. Jackie shared the footage on social media.

“The Queen 👸 is Back! Lol ❤️👸💋 @discoveryplus. The gates are open, welcome back to Versailles. 👑 #QueenofVersailles Reigns Again is coming to #discoveryplus on March 30th,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck stars react to Jackie’s news

The comments section of Jackie’s Instagram post was flooded with congratulations over her new reality TV show.

Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn and João Franco showed their happiness for Jackie. Below Deck alum, Ashling Lorger also gushed over the news.

Pic credit: @therealqueenofversailles/Instagram

Captain Lee used Instagram Stories to say congratulations to his friend on her upcoming television project.

Pic credit: @captain_lee_rosbach/Instagram

Jackie Siegel has landed a reality TV show that will be quite different from her stints on Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean.

The Siegel family will document themselves finally finishing the construction of their luxurious mansion. When completed, it will be the largest home in America, according to David anyway.

Queen of Versailles Reigns Again premieres on Wednesday, March on Discovery+.