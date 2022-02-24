Is Kate Chastain joining Real Housewives? Below Deck alum sets the record straight

Once again the rumor mill is buzzing that Kate will soon join the Real Housewives family. Pic credit: Bravo

Is Kate Chastain joining the Real Housewives franchise? The Below Deck alum’s setting the record straight as new rumors emerge that she gave up the yachting show to join another popular Bravo series.

After six seasons on Below Deck, Kate left the show after a turbulent Season 7. The news shocked fans who loved the chief stew.

When news of her exit broke, the rumor mill began buzzing that Kate was set to join the Real Housewives franchise. Two years later, Kate has yet to become one of the Real Housewives, but that’s done nothing to stop the rumors from swirling.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain sets the record straight on those Real Housewives rumors

Kate was living in New York City when she announced her Below Deck exit. The rumors she would become a The Real Housewives of New York City cast member gained a lot of traction at the time.

Now that Kate has moved back to Florida, a new round of rumors has begun swirling that she may join The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5. In a recent interview with the Discretion Advised podcast, Kate set the record straight on her joining the Real Housewives family.

“I love Miami. I love that franchise. I think they’re all really great. And interesting and funny and fresh. But being on a Housewives show, I’m not well practiced at just being on camera and maybe causing drama. I shy away from that,” Kate expressed.

As Below Deck fans know, the crewmembers are actually working while filming, which is the show’s premise. The format suits Kate more than just a show with ladies lunching or having dinner.

“I like a show that’s built around an occupation,” she spilled.

Kate Chastain remains a Real Housewives fan

Although she isn’t interested in being on the Real Housewives series, Kate remains a fan of the franchise.

Along with RHONY and RHOM, Kate loves The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last fall, Kate didn’t hold back expressing her feelings on either of those installments.

There it is. Kate Chastain won’t be joining one of the Real Housewives shows any time soon.

Below Deck fans can still get their Kate fix via Galley Talk. Kate, chef Ben Robinson and more alums dish iconic episodes of Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

While Kate has no plans to return to Below Deck, she doesn’t mind talking about it. The former chief stew recently spilled a strict rule that must be followed during filming.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.