Kate Chastain weighs in on all the latest Real Housewives drama

Kate shared her thoughts on some of the hottest feuds happening in the Real Housewives franchise right now. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain has weighed in on all of the latest Real Housewives drama. There’s certainly no shortage of things to discuss when it comes to the hit Bravo franchise.

Kate has never been on any of the Real Housewives installments. She is a fan, though, and has interacted with a couple of the ladies during her Below Deck career. The former chief stew also dished about the popular franchise when she was a co-host on Bravo’s Chat Room.

Plus, those who follow Kate on social media know she is continuously tweeting her two cents on the latest happenings with the Real Housewives women.

Kate weighs in on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills chaos

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this week, Kate opened up about Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6. Kate even revealed how she would have handled some of the challenges chief stew Katie Flood faced.

Andy wouldn’t let Kate be on WWHL without getting her two cents on the hottest Real Housewives topics. RHOBH was at the top of Andy’s list of questions, asking for her thoughts on Erika Jayne’s Season 11 legal issues.

“She is the one reason I watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because I really love true crimes, so she has made this so enjoyable for me,” Kate replied.

The host then wanted Kate’s opinion on Sutton Stracke being the only RHOBH cast member questioning the authenticity of Erika’s stories surrounding her legal woes.

“You know honesty comes at a cost, and I think Sutton’s the only one that can truly afford it,” Kate quipped.

One person not questioning Erika this season is Lisa Rinna. Andy wanted Kate’s thoughts on “Rinna kissing Erika’s butt.” Andy doesn’t hold back in this questioning either.

“I think she defiantly has, and if she were smart, she would make this like an ad campaign. Like pretty mess a** kisser or something. I don’t know,” she declared.

There’s been some serious tension between Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley on Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kate had some words about that too.

“It’s so unfortunate because I love both of them very much,” she spilled.

Anyone else super excited to hear Kate’s thoughts on the four-part RHOBH reunion as it airs?

Kate dishes RHOSLC Season 2 drama

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 has only just begun, but the craziness is already heating up. Kate didn’t hold back sharing her opinion on the latest spin-off in the Real Housewives franchise.

It was an easy decision for Kate when it comes to being Team Jen Shah or Team Meredith Marks.

“Well, Meredith has never called me or my grandmother about our car warranty, so I am going to go with Meredith,” the Below Deck alum spilled.

Speaking of Jen drama, Andy wanted to know why Kate thought Heather Gay couldn’t give up on their friendship.

“I am not sure. It might be the same reason she’s stayed in the Mormon religion so long. I don’t know,” Kate responded.

The feud between Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow is still going strong. Andy wanted to know who Kate thought was more judgmental of the other, Lisa or Whitney.

“Lisa scares me, but I also respect her,” Kate said.

Last but not least, Kate Chastain named the most overrated Real Housewives. The honor went to it was The real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson!