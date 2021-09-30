RHOSLC: Lisa Barlow takes a shot at Whitney Rose as feud continues

RHOSLC fans get ready, Lisa shades Whitney as the drama between them heats up on-screen. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow takes a shot at Whitney Rose as their feud continues on the hit Bravo show.

Lisa and Whitney have never been close. However, the RHOSLC Season 1 reunion heightened the tension between the two women, taking their feud to the next level. They argued over multiple things at the reunion.

In a sneak peek for the next episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Lisa makes it clear she’s not a Whitney fan.

Lisa Barlow shades Whitney Rose on RHOSLC

The clip features Angie Harrington discussing an LGBTQ+ charity event that she wants Lisa to attend. Angie spills that Whitney will be there too, prompting Lisa to divulge her feelings towards Whitney.

They do not have a friendship at all. Whitney believes that Lisa doesn’t feel she’s good enough to be on the show and claims Lisa repeatedly put her down.

Lisa isn’t over Whitney dragging her character through the mud at the reunion show. She also thinks Whitney just assumes the worst about her.

While Angie and Lisa have been friends for 20 years, Angie has also become close with Whitney. Angie shares with Lisa that she and Whitney are related. Lisa doesn’t buy it and does a hilarious commentary on the subject.

Despite her differences with Whitney, Lisa lets Angie know it’s her house and her party. Oh yes, RHOSLC viewers, the show is gearing up for another showdown between Lisa and Whitney.

#RHOSLC Sneak Peek: Can Lisa and Whitney come together to support a mutual friend’s LGTBQ charity event? pic.twitter.com/U3vQRYpxFO — LoveAndyC (@LoveAndyC) September 29, 2021

Lisa Barlow isn’t the only one feuding with Whitney Rose

Season 2 has brought a new face and a new feud to the hit Bravo show.

Lisa’s friend Jennie Nguyen joined the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast. Jennie and Lisa became friends after meeting at their sons’ school.

The new feud brewing also involves Whitney. This week Mary Cosby called Whitney a racist after the latter questioned if Mary’s church was a cult and discussed how Mary ended their friendship.

Yep, it seems Whitney has managed to alienate two of the RHOSLC cast members or, at the very least, made them not like her. That is the Real Housewives way, right? Feuding and drama are always there.

Lisa Barlow shades Whitney Rose on the next episode of the reality TV show. It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time Lisa has something bad to say about Whitney and vice versa.

Season 2 of RHOSLC is just getting started. Based on the upcoming preview clip, it’s going to be a good one.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9/8c Bravo.