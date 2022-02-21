Natasha made quite an impression on Season 2 with her pita drama and issue cooking eggs. Pic credit: Bravo

The new season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht kicks off soon, which has some fans wondering what happened to chef Natasha De Bourg.

Chef Natasha from Below Deck Sailing Yacht was introduced during Season 2. The Trinidad native clashed with Daisy Kelliher when the chief stew would give her constructive criticism. Natasha even had some issues with guests, but the chef learned from her mistakes in the end.

During her time on the hit Bravo show, Natasha became close friends with Dani Soares, Alli Dore, Daisy, Colin MacRae, and Captain Glenn Shephard. Those close bonds are one of the positive things Natasha took away from the season.

After watching the show, Natasha realized that she needed to work on herself. At the end of Season 2, the chef expressed her gratitude for the experience and acknowledged what she didn’t like about herself.

It’s been a minute since Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers saw Natasha on screen. So what has the chef been up to since leaving Parsifal III?

Let’s take a look.

What happened to chef Natasha De Bourg from Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Natasha isn’t part of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, and there’s a good reason why. The chef’s simply too busy with other projects in her life.

According to her Instagram feed, Natasha has been working on herself, mentally and physically. Natasha recently shared she’s back on her workout journey after being sidelined for weeks due to COVID-19 and pneumonia.

The chef has spent a lot of time traveling too. Natasha just wrapped up a fun-filled trip to the Dominican Republic.

Natasha kicked off 2022 by launching a new brand and website, The Classy Chief. She plans to share her travel experiences and cooking skills with the world. Each week Natasha will blog about one of the 50 countries she’s lived in. A new recipe will be featured on the website too.

In a recent Instagram post, Natasha revealed she had just quit her job to embark on a new journey. While she didn’t give details, the chef was excited about what’s coming next for her.

Natasha’s Instagram bio has blogger listed in her bio and an email address for those looking to collaborate on various projects. No, she hasn’t given up cooking. Natasha simply has other things she wants to focus on, especially projects involving women’s empowerment and humanitarian work.

Where is Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s chef Natasha now?

Since Below Deck Season 2 ended, Natasha has kept a relatively low profile. She doesn’t divulge a slew of information about what she’s doing these days, even on social media. The chef has a way of sharing her life without giving out too many details.

Chef Natasha De Bourg loves to travel, and it appears she’s been doing that a lot since she was on the hit Bravo show.

