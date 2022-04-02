It’s amazing how much Brandon Gibbs looks like his father Ron in throwback pics shared by Betty

Betty Gibbs shared a throwback picture of herself and Ron with a caption stating that Ron looked like Brandon, and 90 Day Fiance fans agreed. Pic credit: TLC

Betty Gibbs treated 90 Day Fiance fans to a throwback picture of herself and her husband Ron from Halloween of 1991 and remarked how much a younger Ron looked like Brandon.

To that end, Betty asked 90 Day viewers if they thought Ron and Brandon looked alike based on the picture.

An overwhelming amount of Betty’s 90 Day followers agreed that Brandon was the spitting image of Ron back in the day.

90 Day Fiance and Happily Ever After? viewers have come to know Betty and Ron through their close relationship with Brandon and their involvement in his relationship with Julia Trubkina.

Ron and Betty have also made their way onto Pillow Talk and were recently featured on the premiere episode of Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries.

Old pictures from Betty Gibbs of her and husband Ron drew a comparison to Brandon Gibbs

Betty posted two throwback photos from the early nineties of herself and Ron enjoying a Halloween party.

Ron had a full head of brown hair and was smiling in both pictures.

Betty did not share a photo of Brandon for comparison and instead left it up to fans to compare the two themselves, knowing what Brandon looks like.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the caption Betty wrote, “Wonderful Halloween throwback pictures of us from 1991!! I can’t believe how much Brandon looks like Ron! What do you think?”

90 Day Fiance fans weighed in on the similarities between Ron Gibbs and Brandon Gibbs

Betty was not the only person who thought Brandon looked like a younger version of his dad. A ton of 90 Day fans also saw the similarities.

Many shared their opinions in the post including one 90 Day cast member.

90 Day alum Robert Springs commented, “Wow I see Brandon all in Ron’s face (heart emoji).”

A 90 Day fan page exclaimed, “Wow, they’re twins!”

Another person shared, “Betty, very similar! Especially in 1 photo.”

Someone else had a different perspective when they said, “He’s a perfect 50/50 of you both!”

There was another fan who wrote, “Omg. Ron and Brandon are literal twins!!!”

Pic credit: @90day_bettygibbs/Instagram

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.