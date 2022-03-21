90 Day Diaries recap: Indecent proposal

The premiere of Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries caught viewers up with several 90 Day cast members and couples. Pic credit: TLC

The premiere episode of Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries caught viewers up on the lives of four different 90 Day Fiance couples and one single alumni cast member.

90 Day Diaries takes an intimate look into the cast members’ lives and is told from their perspective. Each episode highlights several of the former couples and details the biggest updates and news they have going on.

Some 90 Day Fiance cast members were stuck in a rut on 90 Day Diaries

Tom Brooks explained that he had been dating his girlfriend Mariah Fineman for over a year, and he wanted to propose. Their distance strained their relationship since Mariah lives in Las Vegas.

Tom prepared to ask Mariah to marry him by questioning how he would fit into her life with her two high school-age sons, and she said they would make it work if he moved to Las Vegas.

When Tom popped the question, Mariah denied him. In a private interview, she said it’s because her kids are a priority. Tom was upset but still wanted to continue the relationship.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa were still living in Utah, although they were planning on moving back to California to join the rest of Kalani’s family.

Kalani explained privately that divorce is still on the table for them because Asuelu was not stepping up as a father and husband in the way she wanted.

When Kalani confronted Asuelu, he didn’t understand why Kalani was upset and ended up getting annoyed by the conversation and walking away.

Kalani and Asuelu were at odds on 90 Day Diaries. Pic credit: TLC

Cortney Reardanz detailed her two breakups the last few years and said she hadn’t done foot pics because she lost a toenail. She went on a date that didn’t go well.

Big changes were in the works for some 90 Day Fiance couples on 90 Day Diaries

Ellie moved back to Seattle and settled back into the life she left behind in Season 3 of The Other Way. She shared that Victor’s fiance visa had just been approved, and he was coming the next day.

After being separated for four months, they had an emotional reconnection at the airport. Victor was impressed with Ellie’s house, and she gifted him a guitar that was her late husband’s.

The pair talked about planning their wedding within the 90-day time frame, and then the episode showed pictures from their actual wedding day.

Victor and Ellie started the next chapter of their lives together. Pic credit: TLC

Julia and Brandon revealed they thought their apartment was too small and had five months to figure out their next move. When they visited Brandon’s dad Ron at their farm, Ron suggested that Brandon and Julia take it over, and he and his wife, Betty, would move to their other property.

Julia and Brandon seemed intrigued, although Julia had a lot of conditions to say yes. Later on, they brought it up to Betty, who was taken aback by the suggestion and felt pressured to relent. They all agreed to take some time to decide.

90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.