90 Day Fiance: People are loving this hilarious video of Brandon and his dad dancing with a goat

It’s no secret that 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Brandon Gibbs is incredibly close to his parents, Ron and Betty, and they enjoy their family bond.

Brandon and his parents also know how to have fun with each other as evidenced by a recent video Brandon posted on Instagram that featured him and his dad dancing with a goat.

Brandon and Ron were trying to get the goat to dance by jumping around and being silly which worked because the goat appeared to try and mimic them.

Julia Trubkina can be heard laughing as she appeared to be the one capturing the adorable moment.

Brandon recently posted a short video on Instagram that featured him trying to get a goat to dance and his dad Ron jumping into the fun as well.

The video showed Brandon jumping around and kicking his legs as a little goat was trying to mimic him on a deck outside. Shortly after, Ron came out of the house and started jumping like Brandon.

The pair moved to a larger area of the yard and continued to dance around with the goat.

Ron had an audible and hardy laugh towards the end of the video as did Julia who seemed to have filmed the fun moment.

There was an outpouring of support and love on Brandon Gibbs’ video by 90 Day Fiance fans

Many 90 Day fans stopped by the comments of Brandon’s post to show him and his dad some love. The 90 Day viewers also thought that the video was adorable and hilarious.

Ron had battled cancer and came out on top, so one supporter spoke about that. They remarked, “Your dad is a legend. Really hope he’s on the mend (heart emoji).”

There was another fan who exclaimed, “Oh my gosh! I love it. (purple heart emoji) it’s good to see your Dad kicking it too.”

Someone else noted excitedly, “Love it!! Ron’s laugh is infectious!! (heart emoji).”

Another person spoke about Ron’s health when they commented, “Glad to see your dad feeling good (smiling face emoji).”

