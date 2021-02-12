Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Is the RHOD cast ‘bothered’ by all the attention Tiffany Moon has been getting?


Tiffany Moon may be a victim of her castmates' jealousy.
Tiffany Moon may be a victim of her castmates’ jealousy. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons implies that her castmates haven’t been thrilled about all the attention that newcomer Tiffany Moon has been receiving.

D’Andra appeared on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap to discuss the season thus far.

Housewives Nightcap host Lauren Herbert weighed in why the majority of the cast may be holding a grudge against Tiffany.

“I think you said it right. You said they might be jealous of her,” Lauren stated. “And as a viewer, I’m like ‘They are completely jealous of her.'”

While D’Andra backpedaled a bit, she essentially agreed with the sentiment.

“I don’t wanna say that because that’s a big word and I don’t wanna get in trouble with the other ladies because that’s for them to say…I’m just saying that could be a possibility because I’ve heard it a lot from different people,” D’Andra stated.

She added, “I do know that she has gotten a lot of attention and some people probably…what’s another word besides jealous? A little bothered by that.”

D’Andra’s jealousy comment

The Housewives Nightcap hosts were referring to a comment D’Andra made during an interview with ET.

During this interview, she discussed how some of her castmates might be resentful about all the positive feedback and attention Tiffany has been receiving.

This is when she threw out jealousy claims but was sure to note it was coming from other people.

“You know, I can understand where people would think maybe there’s a little jealousy or a little bit, you know, Not what they expected, I guess? People don’t like change, that’s the big lesson I think people don’t like change,” she explained.

D’Andra noted that she couldn’t be happier about the acclaim Tiffany has been receiving and the attention it has been bringing the show.

Tiffany feels like an outsider among cast

During her own, separate appearance on Housewives Nightcap, Tiffany explained that she doesn’t feel included in the RHOD group.

“I feel like an outsider,” noted Tiffany. “I feel like no matter how hard I try to show myself and be authentic and be funny– in the way that I know to be funny–that it’s not being well accepted.”

During the most recent RHOD episode, Tiffany invited the women over for a pizza party. Even though her rules and hosting style were a little quirky, none of the women cut her any slack and threw shade throughout the party.

And the alienation hasn’t stopped after filming wrapped.

Since the show has been airing, Kameron Westcott has blocked Tiffany on social media.

Additionally, Tiffany called Kary Brittingham a bully after the two exchanged jabs on Twitter.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

