D’Andra Simmons thinks ‘jealousy’ is at the root of castmates’ issues with Tiffany Moon

D’Andra Simmons says castmates are jealous of Tiffany Moon. Pic credit:bravo

Tiffany Moon has been a breath of fresh air for fans of The Real Housewives of Dallas.

The opinionated MD joined the show this season and viewers have welcomed her with open arms.

But the same can’t be said for some of Tiffany’s RHOD castmates.

She recently had a social media war of words with Kary Brittingham and we’ve been seeing the tension build between them on the show.

Kameron Westcott is also having issues with Tiffany, after a recent Dim Sum brunch at the newbie’s home turned sour.

The two ladies got into a tiff because the new Housewife tried to get Kameron to try chicken foot, and she refused.

Tiffany’s insistence that Kameron eat the menu item, rubbed the four-season cast member the wrong way.

And Tiffany will continue to have issues with some of her costars as the season progresses.

But D’Andra Simmons seems to think that the women’s issues with Tiffany stem from jealousy.

D’Andra is happy that RHOD fans love Tiffany Moon

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the Real Housewives of Dallas star, dished about the ongoing drama.

And she responded to questions about why some of the women are having issues with Tiffany.

“I really don’t know what the issue is,” responded D’Andra. “I think that she has had a huge splash, and I think that’s a part of it.Whereas I look at it and I’m like ‘big win! People are paying attention to RHOD. This is amazing.'”

She continued,”…We’ve got this new Housewife that’s bringing all this attention, and people are really noticing our franchise and they’re seeing what we can bring to the table, and for me I’m thinking this is the best thing ever.”

Are the women jealous of Tiffany?

D’Andra continued to talk about the great fedback that Tiffany has been getting from fans of the show.

And the Dallas socialite thinks there might be one specific reason why certain castmates have been coming for the new RHOD star on social media, “jealousy.”

You know, I can understand where people would think maybe there’s a little jealousy or a little bit, you know, Not what they expected, I guess? People don’t like change, that’s the big lesson I think people don’t like change,” noted the 51-year-old.

However, D’Andra could not be happier for the great reception that her friend has been getting from Real Housewives of Dallas viewers.

And she’s been giving props to Tiffany for making such a splash on the the show.

I keep calling, ‘Oh my god, girl! You are winning! You are doing great! Thank you so much!

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.