Tiffany Moon reveals which RHOD cast members were the most and least welcoming

Tiffany Moon has made her debut on the Real Housewives of Dallas, and so far viewers are loving the sassy new addition.

While we’ve only seen the newbie in one episode so far, but it’s clear that Tiffany has integrated quite well into the group.

Moon got off to a rocky start with Brandi Redmond during their first meeting.

The Asian-American beauty confronted the OG about a racially insensitive video that she posted back in 2017, mocking the Asian community.

While Brandi did apologize to the group, Moon had a one-on-one with her castmate about how the video affected her.

The tense moment was proof enough that Tiffany is not afraid to face things head one and that might cause some friction as the season progresses.

While Tiffany has meshed well with most of her co-stars so far, things aren’t exactly rosy with all her castmates.

During a recent chat, the new RHOD star dished about which Dallas Housewife was the most welcoming to her, and who gave her the cold shoulder.

Stephanie Hollman was most welcoming to Tiffany

When dishing about the most welcoming cast member, it’s not surprising that Tiffany gave that title to Stephanie Hollman.

The sweet Southern Housewife is usually the one trying to bring her castmates together and is often the peacemaker in the group.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the MD dished more about how Stephanie made her feel welcome.

“I had known her peripherally, through Travis actually, but she was very welcoming and she’s just so sweet.”

Who was the least welcoming Housewife?

While chatting with the media outlet, Tiffany Moon was also asked which RHOD cast member was the least welcoming.

She didn’t call out the Housewife by name but gave us enough hints to figure out that it was Kary Brittingham.

“I mean what would you mean by ‘not welcoming,’ pushing someone into a swimming pool?” responded Tiffany coyly.

If you watched the RHOD Season 5 trailer, you’ll notice a clip of the newbie being pushed into a pool by none other than Kary.

Tiffany added, “I don’t know, some people were less welcoming than others, let’s just keep it at that!”

It’s not surprising that Kary was the least welcoming to Moon– since we already know there will be some conflict between the two women this season.

The mom-of-two recently responded to a clip of Kary referring to her as “two-faced” and “bossy,” and she was not very pleased about it.

So we will definitely see the castmates face-off as Season 5 progresses.

Are you excited for the return of RHOD?



The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.