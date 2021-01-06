Stephanie Hollman was ‘nervous’ about Tiffany Moon meeting Brandi Redmond due to racist video

The Real Housewives of Dallas is back on our TV screens and it’s already giving us plenty to talk about.

The Season 5 premiere officially kicked off last night, but Bravo gave fans a special treat and released the premiere episode on New Year’s Eve.

If you missed the early release don’t worry because the show is officially airing now.

Shot in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the Dallas Housewives had a lot to contend with. One person who had a hard time filming the season was OG Brandi Redmond, as she was caught up in the midst of racist accusations before the women started filming.

A 2017 video of Redmond resurfaced on social media which showed her faking an Asian accent and mocking certain Asian features.

The backlash was brutal, and Brandi took some time to herself before reuniting with the group again.

Their first meetup was intense since the 42-year-old had a lot of explaining to do.

Furthermore, the addition of Asian-American Housewife, Dr. Tiffany Moon added even more pressure where Brandi was concerned.

Now, her BFF Stephanie Hollman is dishing about the first meetup since the scandal and admitted that she was nervous for Brandi to meet the RHOD newbie.

Stephanie Hollman says she was nervous

During her recent appearance on Watch, What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, The Real Housewives of Dallas star got right into the season premiere.

We saw the Housewives gather at Stephanie’s house for a pool party, but there was tension in the air.

This was Brandi Redmond’s first time being around all the women since her racist video controversy and things were pretty tense.

The reality TV personality did address her actions and apologized to the group.

But, the new Dallas Housewife wanted a one-on-one with the OG and this made Stephanie quite nervous.

“You know I was nervous because I knew that Brandi was a little uncomfortable and just wanted to talk to Tiffany,” commented the blonde beauty. “And then I didn’t really know how Tiffany was gonna feel about everything with the video.”

Brandi and Tiffany needed to talk

During her chat on WWHL, The Real Housewives of Dallas star noted that it was integral that Redmond talked to Tiffany Moon.

“I wanted to get them together to talk because I think it was an important conversation to have,” said Hollman.

She added, “But, I was nervous about how it was gonna go, absolutely.”

So how exactly did it go? Well, Brandi was extremely emotional while apologizing for her actions in the video.

During the conversation, Tiffany explained to Redmond exactly why the video was so hurtful and shared her own personal experience of coming to America as a child and being mocked for her Asian features.

Ultimately it was indeed an important conversation to have, and here’s hoping that Brandi has learned a valuable lesson from her mistakes.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.