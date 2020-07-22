Real Housewives of Dallas are filming: Here’s where they went and who joined the RHOD cast

The Real Housewives of Dallas is back! A film crew was spotted last weekend with the women, leading to the excitement that Season 5 is a go on the Bravo network.

No details about a premiere date for when The Real Housewives of Dallas will return have been given, but with filming happening, it is likely that Season 5 could debut before the end of 2020.

Where did The Real Housewives of Dallas film?

It looks like Grapevine was the destination for filming for The Real Housewives of Dallas. The women and new additions went shopping, drank wine, ate, and hung out in various establishments throughout the historic downtown.

Dallas news spoke with a few of the establishments that hosted the housewives and found out that things were a little rowdy but nothing too over the top. In typical RHOD fashion, there were arguments followed by love fests. These ladies can switch their tune faster than most of the other franchises, proven time and time again.

Even though the ladies were filming, The Real Housewives of Dallas stars had on face shields to protect themselves. The coronavirus has changed a lot for everyone and film crews have had to adapt.

This pandemic will likely be discussed on RHOD this season, especially with the women wearing the coverings needed to remain as safe as possible while in public.

Who is returning to The Real Housewives of Dallas?

As of now, it appears that all of the ladies from last season of The Real Housewives of Dallas are returning with the exception of LeeAnne Locken. Returning are Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, D’Andra Simmons, Kary Brittingham, and Kameron Westcott.

LeeAnne Locken revealed she wouldn’t be returning to the franchise after a rough fourth season. She went rounds about racial comments she made about co-star Kary Brittingham. That was just the straw that broke the camel back, though, as the original RHOD has had many cringe-worthy incidents over the four seasons.

There are two new housewives along for the ride this season. Tiffany Moon and Jennifer Davis Long are rumored to be the newbies for Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. The women were announced back in May. Both are successful mothers, which will help with their entrance to the already-formed group.

For now, The Real Housewives of Dallas is filming and the promise of Season 5 airing in the near future is hopeful.

The Real Housewives of Dallas is expected to return later this year.