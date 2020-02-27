Was LeeAnne Locken fired from RHOD? Cary Deuber says she was

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

LeeAnne Locken confirmed her exit from The Real Housewives of Dallas earlier this week. The news wasn’t shocking to anyone who watched Season 4 of the show.

In the statement LeeAnne Locken made to People, she revealed that she was stepping away following the events of last season. Did she walk away, or did Bravo give her the boot?

Cary Deuber says LeeAnne Locken was fired like she was

During an Instagram Live from Cary Deuber, she was asked about LeeAnne Locken and her exit from The Real Housewives of Dallas. She mentioned that her former co-star was fired, just as she had been the season prior.

The Real Housewives of Dallas did a revamp between Season 3 and Season 4 of the show. Cary Deuber was reduced to friend role going into the latest season after being a part of the show since the beginning.

There had been conflicting reports about why Deuber was in the friend role, but from her mouth, she confirmed she was fired.

Former #RHOD star Cary Deuber says LeeAnne Locken was fired, just like she was ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/LiocJTpNTZ — Real Housewives (@Real_Housewives) February 27, 2020

LeeAnna Locken leaving was no surprise

After Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Dallas, viewers all but knew that LeeAnne Locken wouldn’t be back for another round. Her comments toward newbie Kary Brittingham garnered plenty of attention.

When the reunion for Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Dallas came around, LeeAnne Locken was put in the hot seat to answer for all of the comments she made about Kary Brittingham and her Mexican heritage.

Her answers weren’t up to par for some viewers, and she made it clear she thought she was being picked on when Andy Cohen addressed the matter.

Several of her co-stars, including both Stephanie Hollman and Brandi Redmond, were uncomfortable with the comments made by LeeAnne Locken.

With all of the backlash she received this season, it isn’t surprising another season isn’t in the cards for her.

Whether LeeAnne Locken was fired or not, she still will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Dallas. Bravo has not confirmed whether there will be another season, but after what happened last time around, they likely aren’t taking any chances.

She said she is grateful for the time she spent on The Real Housewives of Dallas since it’s inception in 2016.

Moving forward, the franchise will likely be carried by her co-stars. LeeAnne Locken is closing the door on this chapter in her life as she moves forward as Mrs. Rich Emberlin.

The Real Housewives of Dallas is currently on hiatus.