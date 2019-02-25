Are The Real Housewives of Dallas ladies filming Season 4? When will it premiere?

The Real Housewives of Dallas fans are eager to know what is happening with the franchise. When Season 3 ended, fans were looking forward to following LeeAnne Locken’s journey down the aisle to finally marry the man who had proposed to her years earlier.

Since LeeAnne and Rich set their wedding date for April, fans are excited to see if the wedding will be filmed for The Real Housewives of Dallas.

And that sparks a whole new question – has Bravo started filming Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Dallas?

Based on a screen capture from Twitter, it sounds like D’Andra Simmons may have hinted that they are currently filming or will begin filming shortly.

Looks like #RHOD Season 4 MIGHT have started filming already! 🤭 pic.twitter.com/SaS9y5me8J — Jay (@JaysRealityBlog) February 25, 2019

This would mark Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Dallas, as this new franchise didn’t start on Bravo until April 2016. While Season 1 premiered in April of that year, Seasons 2 and 3 have premiered in August. Season 2 premiered on August 14, 2017, and Season 3 premiered on August 15, 2018.

If The Real Housewives of Dallas ladies are indeed filming the newest season now, we should expect it to premiere in August 2019. Since nothing has been confirmed by Bravo, we can only speculate at this point.

It’s interesting that some viewers are more excited about The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 4 than The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, which will also return this summer.

What current/soon to be filming franchise are you most excited for? #RHOC🍊 #RHOD⭐️ — RHOD (@LeeanneLuscious) February 21, 2019

Have you heard if #RHOD is filming season 4 yet? — Kasey Eaton (@kasey_eaton) February 19, 2019

I’m so stalking it to find out if they are filming the weeding and if it will only be a 1 episode thing or a small special series #RHOD #TellUsPlease — WonderTink (@HildurArnar1) February 3, 2019

When do you start filming Season 4 @LeeAnneLocken @stephhollman @KamWestcott – it was this time last year that I was told they were about to start filming Season 3. I predict LeeAnne will unveil a new look for this upcoming season. #RHOD @ohsocynthia 😁😃😁 — Apollo Andreas (@RHOPettyAngry) January 30, 2019

Not much is known about the storylines for the upcoming season, but LeeAnne Locken’s wedding will surely take center stage for her. She has a wedding planner by the name of Steve Kemble, who is using his Twitter account to share updates about the wedding planning. He recently asked LeeAnne’s followers for help in choosing the veil that she will wear walking down the aisle.

The Real Housewives Of Dallas is expected to return later this year, possibly in August or September 2019.