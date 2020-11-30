Brandi Redmond gets emotional in Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 trailer: RHOD star admits she ‘contemplated suicide’

Brandi Redmond has dealt with a lot over the last year or so.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star was caught in a racism scandal following Season 4.

She was one of the ones to call out LeeAnne Locken about her comments made to Kary Brittingham, which is why when a video surfaced of her mocking an Asian accent, everyone was shocked.

Racism scandal

At the beginning of 2020, Brandi Redmond found herself in hot water when a video surfaced of her mocking Asians. It was a video she had briefly shared to Instagram and quickly deleted.

It resurfaced on Twitter at the start of the new year. Ironically, it was shared by the wedding planner LeeAnne Locken used.

He wrote, in part, “If @BravoTV @Andy @BravoWWHL #stephaniehollman #karybrittingham & #dandrasimmoms want to call @LeeAnneLocken ‘racist’ then either apologize to LL or LABEL BRANDI REDMOND RACIST too!”

This prompted an intense backlash, despite Brandi’s attempts to apologize. As a result of this scandal, the RHOD star checked herself into a wellness center to address the issues and work on herself.

Why is this carrying over into Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas?

With the exit of LeeAnne Locken after Season 4, Tiffany Moon joined the cast. She is Asian, which has complicated things for Brandi Redmond.

In the trailer, Tiffany is seen telling her that she knows what she did is wrong.

Amid tears, Brandi reveals she contemplated suicide. While it alluded that it is due to the racism scandal earlier this year, she didn’t specifically say that when revealing it.

It seems that the addition of Tiffany Moon has several of the RHOD ladies rattled. The trailer focuses on Brandi Redmond’s hard time, but there is more to come.

On top of what happened earlier this year, Brandi has had a rough couple of months. Her mother-in-law was involved in a fatal accident that killed her and injured Brandi’s daughter, Brinkley.

In the midst of all of the hardships The Real Housewives of Dallas star has been through, there is a bright spot. Brandi Redmond announced that she and her husband are expecting their fourth child with a cute little pumpkin-themed announcement.

As this year winds down, it was one that was tough for Brandi. Not only was she involved in a racism scandal, but she also lost someone important to her family.

The Real Housewives of Dallas returns Tuesday, January 5 at 9/8c on Bravo.