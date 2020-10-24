Brandi Redmond pregnant: Real Housewives of Dallas star shares exciting news with cute pumpkin display

Brandi Redmond shared some news with fans on Instagram. The Real Housewives of Dallas star is welcoming a new pumpkin (baby) in 2021.

After a rough couple of weeks for the Redmonds, Brandi shared the news on Instagram with four pumpkins sitting on her fireplace. Each pumpkin was decorated with her children’s year of birth, including the new addition, who will arrive in 2021.

When is Brandi Redmond due?

Currently, Brandi Redmond has not opened up in detail about her pregnancy. She revealed the pumpkin display on Instagram and her caption read, in part, “We have much to be thankful for this holiday season and want to thank all of you for your prayers, love and out pouring support. 🙏💞”

Typically, women wait until they are around 12 weeks along to announce they are expecting. If that is the case with Brandi, she would be due around mid to late April 2021. That means that her pregnancy could be a part of the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Dallas.

The ladies have been filming already, and it could easily be a part of her storyline, especially with all that has happened over the last few weeks.

Several Bravo personalities stopped by and left well wishes for the RHOD star. Stephanie Holman was the first to send her love. The two women are incredibly close and Stephanie was the one who hooked up Brandi Redmond with her son, Bruin, in 2017. They have a special bond, and now, there is one more exciting moment to celebrate together.

What is going on in Brandi Redmond’s life?

In her post, Brandi Redmond mentioned the outpouring of support and love. She and her husband have had a very emotional and scary couple of weeks.

Brinkley, the couple’s young daughter, was involved in a fatal car accident. Her grandmother was in the car with her and lost her life. While the Redmonds’ daughter’s condition is unknown, it appears that it wasn’t an easy road to recovery.

There have been several posts from Brandi on Instagram that have since been deleted. She shared the news about her mother-in-law’s passing and Brinkley. Details have been scarce, and now, everything has been wiped clean.

Now, the couple is excited about the blessing they are about to receive in the form of another little one. Brandi Redmond has been on an emotional rollercoaster, and now, she has something to look forward to in the way of a new baby to add to their pumpkin patch.

The Real Housewives of Dallas is currently on hiatus.