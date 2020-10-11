RHOD star Brandi Redmond reveals that daughter Brinkley was in fatal accident that killed mother-in-law

Real Housewives of Dallas cast member, Brandi Redmond and her husband Bryan Redmond are now in mourning after a fatal car accident.

The reality tv star recently took to social media to share the devastating news that her mother-in-law, Jill Marie Redmond, had died following the crash.

Furthermore, Brandi and Bryan’s middle child Brinkley – who just celebrated her 9th birthday –was also in the vehicle that claimed the life of Jill Marie.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Luckily, the nine-year-old survived the crash, but we don’t know her condition.

After the horrific accident, Brandi asked fans to keep her family in their prayers as they try to wrap their heads around the event that took place on October 10.

Brandi shares devastating news on Instagram.

Yesterday, the mom-of-three shared the sad news on her Instagram page.

“My husbands beautiful mom has gone on to be with our Savior and my sister in laws said it best…so I PLEASE ask that you keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time,” writes Brandi.

Read More Was LeeAnne Locken fired from RHOD? Cary Deuber says she was

She also referred to daughter Brinkley in her post saying, “I ask that you lift my sweet Brinkley up as she continues to heal and that God protects her heart and eyes from this tragedy. I am so thankful for her life. This is probably the most thankful yet pain I’ve ever felt.”

The red-haired beauty didn’t share any details regarding where or how the incident occurred.

And we don’t know if little Brinkley was harmed in any way.

Brandi shares sister-in-laws’ heartfelt tribute

In the post, the Real Housewives of Dallas alum also shared a heartbreaking tribute from her sister-in-laws, along a photo of Jill Marie.

The message reads in part. “This is our mom, Jill Marie Redmond. We spoke to her daily. To speak of her in past tense hurts beyond words. Hours ago we lost her in a tragic car accident. Thank you, Jesus, for saving our niece who was in the car with her.”

It continues, “To know our mom was to love her. She was a shining light to all who were lucky enough to know her. She loved so fiercely. She felt so deeply. And she loved Jesus with all her heart. Her world was FAMILY. She loved her 4 children and many grand babies to the depths of her soul, and she left us doing what she loved most- caring for her grand babies. We are in shock and are experiencing an indescribable pain.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas is currently on hiatus on Bravo.