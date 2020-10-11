Eva Marcille shares message for NeNe Leakes after Real Housewives of Atlanta exit

RHOA alum Eva Marcille recently shared a message for former costar NeNe Leakes following her exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Marcille exited the show this past June, while Leakes announced her departure in mid-September. However, Eva still recognizes that NeNe is great for TV and had some kindhearted messages to share with her former RHOA castmate.

While the 35-year-old Marcille had beef with Leakes during the end of last season of RHOA, it appears she has nothing but positive words for her former costar now.

Eva Marcille calls former costar Nene Leakes ‘TV gold’

During the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 reunion, Eva Marcille was seen feuding with NeNe Leakes. That was due to NeNe calling for Eva to be fired from the show.

However, things seem to be better between the two ladies, with Eva giving NeNe praise and dismissing their drama. In a recent video chat with Entertainment Tonight, Eva Marcille and Cynthia Bailey spoke about RHOA topics. Eva shared her thoughts about NeNe Leakes, saying her former costar and “big sis” is “TV gold.”

Marcille meant that comment genuinely, as she explained what Leakes has meant for the Bravo reality series.

“There have only been a few reality stars that you say their name and they represent an entire franchise, and Linnethia Monique Leakes is that,” Marcille said of NeNe’s contributions, which made RHOA so popular.

“And so I think reality television, I think weekly television, appointment TV is going to miss her good, bad, or indifferent if you like what she was doing or you didn’t like what she was doing, she captivated you,” Marcille added.

“I root for her. I wish for nothing but the best and I hope to see NeNe back on the screen where she belongs,” Eva added, giving encouragement for her former costar.

Marcille had a perspective change due to pandemic, world issues

During her video chat with ET, Eva Marcille also said that the coronavirus pandemic and call for racial justice following George Floyd’s death caused her to shift her perspective. She said she couldn’t see herself fighting on RHOA while also trying to fight for change in the world.

The concept that “life is too short” to have an ongoing feud with her friend also played into Eva’s reconciliation with NeNe Leakes.

“Life is so short, and unless it’s really something that you cannot get over unless it’s a bell that cannot be un-rung, for me, it’s not that deep,” she told ET.

“I have so much love and light with the friends that I have around me, who I speak to every day, my family. Just let bygones be bygones. I was hurt about what happened; God has restored my friendships and others a hundredfold. I’m good,” Leakes said.

While viewers won’t see NeNe Leakes or Eva Marcille as cast members on Real Housewives of Atlanta next season, Marcille will be part of Cynthia Bailey’s wedding shown at the start of Season 13.

It also seems that Eva Marcille and NeNe Leakes will be in a good place moving forward since, in the end, it’s really just drama they can both get past and enjoy a stronger friendship.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 premiere date is TBA on Bravo.