Tiffany Moon says she feels ‘like an outsider’ among RHOD costars

Tiffany Moon is having a hard time with her RHOD costars. Pic credit:Bravo

Real Housewives of Dallas newbie, Tiffany Moon has certainly been feeling the love from viewers of the show.

But she’s not exactly getting the warm reception she expected from her fellow costars.

With only a few episodes into Season 5, the outspoken MD has made it clear that she’s not afraid to voice her opinion.

Some people find her personality refreshing.

But it doesn’t seem as if Tiffany’s RHOD castmates are among that lot.

Matter of fact, Tiffany just opened up about her experience on the show and admitted that her first season has not been smooth sailing.

Tiffany Moon says things are not going well with her RHOD costars

During a recent chat on Housewives Nightcap, the Real Housewives of Dallas star admitted to having a rough time among the group.

We’ve seen a few blowups between Tiffany and Kary Brittingham, which will carry on as the season progresses.

And we’ve witnessed some tension between her and Kameron Westcott as well.

But in case you were hoping that things would get resolved by the end of the season, Tiffany just hinted that this won’t be the case at all.

“I feel like everything that I try to do, it’s not going well…It’s really not going well for me,” noted the mom-of-two.

The RHOD star also confessed, “It’s not the first time in my life that I’ve struggled to be accepted. I just didn’t think it would happen at this time in my life when I’m a doctor in my thirties and it’s 2020 or 2021…”

“I’m just like ‘what year is it right now?’ I can’t believe it sometimes, the things that people say,” added Tiffany.

Tiffany Moon says she feels like an outsider

During her chat on the program, the Real Housewives of Dallas star even compared her experience on the show to being back in Middle school.

“I think at one point I was like,’ are we back in Middle school?’ cause this sure as hell feels like it. It feels like that,” commented Tiffany.

She explained, “It feels like me trying to be one of the cool girls at the lunch table. And you know, I know one cool girl and she’s nice to me…[but] the other cool girls at the table are just not having it.”

The person who has been “nice” to Tiffany is her friend D’Andra Simmons. The newbie noted that the Dallas socialite has helped her maneuver being on the show.

But the 36-year-old implied that the other women haven’t been as welcoming as D’Andra.

“I feel like an outsider,” noted Tiffany. “I feel like no matter how hard I try to show myself and be authentic and be funny– in the way that I know to be funny–that it’s not being well accepted.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.